Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, July 17

Albany: 20

Big Horn: 19

Campbell: 21

Carbon: 9

Converse: 2

Crook: 2

Fremont: 82

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 93

Lincoln: 12

Natrona: 33

Niobrara: 0

Park: 35

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 13

Sublette: 7

Sweetwater: 26

Teton: 34

Uinta: 38

Washakie: 3

Weston: 2

Total: 457

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, July 17

Albany: 48

Big Horn: 27

Campbell: 74

Carbon: 17

Converse: 18

Crook: 9

Fremont: 365

Goshen: 9

Hot Springs: 10

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 247

Lincoln: 40

Natrona: 150

Niobrara: 1

Park: 80

Platte: 3

Sheridan: 30

Sublette: 11

Sweetwater: 151

Teton: 151

Uinta: 178

Washakie: 38

Weston: 3

Total 1,678

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, July 17

Albany: 7

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 19

Carbon: 14

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 52

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 120

Lincoln: 12

Natrona: 24

Niobrara: 1

Park: 9

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 9

Sublette: 6

Sweetwater: 11

Teton: 36

Uinta: 41

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 391

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, July 17

Albany: 35

Big Horn: 12

Campbell: 72

Carbon: 22

Converse: 27

Crook: 7

Fremont: 325

Goshen: 8

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 19

Laramie: 272

Lincoln: 40

Natrona: 140

Niobrara: 2

Park: 54

Platte 4

Sheridan: 26

Sublette: 10

Sweetwater: 134

Teton: 152

Uinta: 181

Washakie: 35

Weston: 1

Total: 1,590

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.