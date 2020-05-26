PINEDALE (WNE) — Memorial Day Weekend started off on a tragic note after a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning claimed the life of a woman who just moved with her family to the Boulder area.
Robyn Mathews, 31, was driving a 1997 Trailblazer with her two sons as passengers westbound toward Big Piney after getting on Highway 351 at Sand Draw, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Klief Guenther.
Around 10:30 a.m., another driver came upon the scene at mile marker 20 and called in the emergency, he said. The initial investigation showed that Mathews drove to the edge of the north shoulder, overcorrected and did the same on the other shoulder before the Trailblazer went out of control, left the road and rolled multiple time, he said.
Mathews, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene; the two boys were seriously injured and lifeflighted from the scene. Lt. Guenther said one was seated in a booster seat; the other might have had a seatbelt on.
“If she had had her seatbelt on, she probably would have been in good shape,” he said.
High speed – over 70 mph – was likely a factor in the rollover from looking at crash evidence; distracted driving is also being looked into as a factor, according to Lt. Guenther.
