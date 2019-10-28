RIVERTON (WNE) — One person died and two were injured last week in a single-vehicle rollover on 17 Mile Road.
Officials said driver Toniette Munguia, 33, died at the scene of the crash, while her passengers were transported to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for treatment of their injuries – one via ambulance, the other by helicopter.
One of the patients was trapped in the Honda CRV involved and had to be extricated, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol reports; the other crash survivor was ejected.
Munguia also required extrication: WHP reports indicate she was “impaled” during the rollover.
She was not using a seatbelt, according to the WHP.
Munguia’s official cause of death will be released pending the results of routine toxicology testing; the Fremont County Coroner’s Office said her body will not be autopsied.
The crash took place at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at milepost 6 on 17 Mile Road between Arapahoe and Ethete.
Reports state the CRV was eastbound when it “exited the roadway to the left and drove into a flood gate” that “launched” the vehicle into a mid-air roll; the vehicle rolled at least one and a half times before coming to rest.
