RIVERTON (WNE) — The Wyoming Community College Commission has authorized Central Wyoming College to move forward in the process of offering a four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree at the school.
The WCCC made the decision during a special meeting last week, according to a press release from the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees.
Laramie County Community College also was authorized to pursue the degree offering, which the WACCT says is "strongly supported by local business and industry."
CWC administrators have said the BAS degree, which is "explicitly" meant for people in the workforce, will be designed around the needs of local employers looking for more highly trained workers.
In a memo to WCCC executive director Sandy Caldwell, CWC president Brad Tyndall said the school wanted "authorization to begin the process to offer no more than two baccalaureate of applied sciences degrees."
He indicated CWC "hopes" to launch a BAS in organizational management and leadership in fall 2020, with two emphasis areas - one in business and entrepreneurship, and another in tribal leadership.
Tyndall explained that conversations with the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes of the Wind River Indian Reservation were "the driving force" behind the BAS effort, which will allow CWC develop "managers and leaders from our citizenry who mostly cannot uproot themselves and their families to pursue a bachelor's degree.”
