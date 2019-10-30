JACKSON (WNE) — A Star Valley woman who provided heroin to a man who died of an opiate overdose in 2017 will serve a year in county jail and a subsequent five years of probation.
Teton County District Court Judge Timothy Day sentenced Sarah Valley, 42, of Alpine, on Tuesday. Though he lauded her newfound sobriety and community involvement, he said he had to balance that against the need for justice and a deterrent against drug crimes.
The case arose from the death of Wesley Kiggins, a former Jackson resident who was visiting town when he suffered an overdose on Jan. 14, 2017. After a long investigation, police charged Valley with criminally negligent homicide and delivery of heroin.
In a plea bargain, prosecutors dropped the negligent homicide charge and Valley pleaded no contest to the felony delivery of heroin charge.
Most notably the police investigation led officers to a second drug dealer, Jacob Brown, who sold Kiggins morphine sulfate two days before his death. Brown was arraigned Oct. 8 in Teton County District Court on a felony charge of delivery of a schedule II narcotic. He entered a not guilty plea.
Because of the short time involved and because metabolized heroin appears in the bloodstream as morphine, Teton County Deputy Prosecutor Clark Allan said it’s hard to prove which drugs caused the overdose.
