PINEDALE (WNE) — On Jan. 6, the Sublette County Attorney’s Office filed a petition in 9th District Court for writ of review of a Circuit Court magistrate’s Dec. 10 ruling that a deputy’s stop and search of a livestock trailer for brand inspections required “probable cause” of a crime.
Ninth District Court Judge Marv Tyler then transferred that petition to 4th District Court Judge John Fenn in Sheridan County.
The petition questions if the state brand inspection law requires “probable cause” or suspicion of a crime and argues that livestock brands are subject to state inspection to regulate Wyoming’s livestock industry.
Now the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office “respectfully requests to be heard” if presiding 4th District Judge John Fenn “should consider the constitutionality of Wyoming Statute 11-21-103.”
On June 2, 2019, a Sublette County deputy stopped Rex F. Rammell, a Rock Springs veterinarian with property in Pinedale, to search his livestock trailer and request current brand inspections for five horses.
Rammell received five citations for violating Wyoming Statute 11-21-103 and five misdemeanor charges were filed against him in Sublette County Circuit Court, where he pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Kainer.
Rammell has represented himself throughout the case, claiming that the stop violated his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights.
In response to the prosecution’s petition for writ of review in a higher District Court, Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Senior Assistant Attorney Joshua Eames “respectfully requests” to be heard if Judge Fenn decides to consider the law’s constitutionality.
