JACKSON (WNE) – Teton County is leading the state with some unfortunate COVID-19 statistics.
In a letter appealing for a more restrictive variance to state health orders, Teton County District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell said that of 733 COVID-19 tests conducted in Teton County, 9.4% came back positive — more than double the statewide rate of 4.5%. That high rate might indicate inadequate testing and a higher level of unidentified cases, he wrote.
Similarly, Riddell pointed to a few other state-leading statistics to justify a stricter local order, such as:
• The county’s “attack rate” of 277 per 100,000 residents is the highest of any county in Wyoming, more than four times the statewide rate.
• With 10 Teton County residents who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection having been admitted to St. John’s Health and another four having been admitted “to higher level units in other facilities,” the county’s hospitalization rate stands at more than 21% of confirmed cases.
• Over the weekend, the county reported two new lab-confirmed cases, bringing total cases, confirmed and probable, to 98. So far, the county is reporting 88 recovered and one death.
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist signed Riddell’s proposed order, which keeps gyms, nail and hair salons, barbershops and a number of other personal service businesses closed through May 11. Other businesses, such as retails shops, may open as long as current health orders are followed.
