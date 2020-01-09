WORLAND (WNE) — With more than a month before the Wyoming Legislature opens the 2020 budget session on Feb. 10, legislators and legislative committees are pre-filing bills fast and furious.
One bill, co-sponsored by Worland Republican Rep. Mike Greear, expands on the Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act that the Legislature passed in 2010.
“This is the only bill I’m co-sponsoring. This basically says we will not allow taxpayer money to be used to buy back firearms. It’s a statement bill,” Greear said.
Under the new proposed legislation, legislators hope to include any firearm buyback program into the Wyoming Firearm Freedom Act.
Specifically, the bill states, “No city, town, county, political subdivision, state agency or entity or any other governmental entity shall operate a firearm buyback program or participate in the implementation, administration or operation of a firearm buyback program.”
Greear asked why should taxpayers pay if a municipality, county or state wants to engage in a buyback program for firearms, ammunition or large magazines.
Greear said that the bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Tyler Lindholm (R-Sundance), called and asked if he would be a co-sponsor.
“We get a lot of Second Amendment bills,” Greear said, but noted some bills tend to infringe on other rights while trying to protect the Second Amendment. “This one I agree with.”
