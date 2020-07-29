DOUGLAS (WNE) — High school sports will make their return for the 2020 fall season, barring any surges in the novel coronavirus between now and when practices begin Aug. 10, according to Wyoming High School Activities Association Associate Commissioner Trevor Wilson.
What the practices and games are going to look like, however, remain up in the air as school districts across the State of Wyoming grapple with what will be the strangest school year of our lives.
“As of today we are moving full speed ahead to start when scheduled,” Wilson said. “There’s no way we can predict in a day or a week with (COVID-19), but we are planning to get started on Aug. 10 for 4A football, golf and tennis, and Aug. 17 for the remaining sports.”
As the Douglas Budget reported in it’s July 22 issue, schools will reopen under one of three tiers laid out by the state, with how many students allowed to attend in person classes the main difference between the tiers.
How that affects school sports, remains to be seen.
Teams have been allowed to hold workouts since early summer, but have been advised by the WHSAA to keep gatherings limited to 50 people outdoors and 10 indoors, while doing their best to keep the same “pods” of five to 10 people to limit exposure as outlined in the phase two portion of a document titled “Guidance For Opening Up High School Athletics And Activities.”
