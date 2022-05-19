JACKSON — President of the Wyoming Senate Dan Dockstader said he’d had the Secretary of State position on his mind for a while before officially entering the race Tuesday.
“I just feel driven inside,” Dockstader told the Jackson Hole Daily of his desire to pursue that office.
He represents Senate District 16, which following this year’s redistricting now encompasses parts of Lincoln and Teton counties, including Wilson, northern South Park, land south of South Park Loop Road and Hoback.
Dockstader, 64, said he didn’t want to run against Secretary Ed Buchanan, whom he canvassed for when Buchanan ran for the seat in 2018.
Within hours of reading Buchanan’s Tuesday morning announcement that he wasn’t seeking a second term, Dockstader’s wife, Kim, had texted him to take the leap and he filed.
The Star Valley Republican said he’d long wanted to see more representation of western Wyoming in state executive offices, and that the Secretary of State post would be a “good fit.”
Dockstader said that’s because, after serving in the Legislature for nearly 15 years — first as a representative and then as a senator — he knows the state, the people and the issues he still wants to chase, including creating “good paying jobs” in the less mineral-rich parts of Wyoming, and creating housing to keep those workers.
This year, Dockstader sponsored a proposed constitutional amendment to give property tax exemptions to the elderly and infirm, which was approved in the Senate and died in the House.
The role of the Secretary of State in election integrity used to be low-profile. As some national politicians have questioned election security, Dockstader said he hears about the issue all the time from constituents, which he said means there’s more work to do around election security and education.
Along those lines, Dockstader co-sponsored a bill this year to outlaw the collection of absentee ballots by third parties, unless given prior permission by the voter. The bill wasn’t heard by the Senate.
“Do I have concerns? No, I don’t, but I keep hearing other people do,” Dockstader said.
If not elected as Secretary of State, the publisher of the Star Valley Independent newspaper and owner of radio station KRSV still has three years left to serve as senator for District 16 before facing re-election.
As of press time Wednesday, Dockstader and Rep. Chuck Gray, a Natrona County Republican, were the only two candidates who had filed to run for Secretary of State. The candidate filing period closes at 5 p.m. May 27.
Gray had planned to run against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney for Congress, but suspended his campaign after tweeting “unite to defeat Liz Cheney” after former President Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman.
Gray also backed Wyoming’s new voter ID bill, which is in effect this election year although it’s being challenged in court.
If Dockstader wins, his vacancy would be filled in a somewhat convoluted process.
First, the state central committee for the Republican Party would call together Senate District 16 precinct committeemen and committee women, who would select three qualified names.
Those names would be sent to county commissioners in Lincoln and Teton counties. Those commissioners would vote to fill the vacancy, and their votes would be weighted in proportion to the population of the legislative district within that county.
This story was published on May 19, 2022
