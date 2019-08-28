DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas man was charged Aug. 13 with nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, five counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, one count of attempted sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of promoting obscenity after the victim confided in a school counselor.
Alexander Lavine, of Douglas, was arrested after an investigation where the victim, now 12 years old, alleged that Lavine had sexually abused her during the summers from July 2017 to August 2019, according to the affidavit.
Lavine admitted to officers that he knew the victim and that he had performed oral sex on her and had inserted his finger into her vagina on numerous occasions over the years. Lavine also admitted to knowing the victim’s age, according to the affidavit.
Lavine has been bound over to the Eighth Judicial District Court to stand trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.