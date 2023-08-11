Teacher pleads not guilty to child endangerment charge
CHEYENNE—Carpenter Elementary music teacher Amelia Giordano pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of abandoning or endangering a child.
The maximum sentence, if she is convicted, is up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers said.
Giordano was charged by the Laramie County District Attorney’s office in late July because she allegedly “let a juvenile student (Paul Pine) be unattended after safety measures were put in place, contributing to (Pine’s) suicide,” according to court documents.
Pine, 11, died by suicide at the rural school in January.
After his parents were notified that Pine had mentioned suicide to a teacher, they worked with officials at the school to come up with a safety plan for their son, which they told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the school did not follow.
“Everything that was in the safety plan, I followed it to a T to make sure he was safe,” Chandel Pine, Paul’s mother, told the Tribune Eagle. “... We expected the school to follow the safety plan.”
Paul, a fifth-grader, had experienced difficulty in school, reading at a lower reading level than his peers. Chandel said this led to him being singled out on some occasions by teachers and other educators at the school.
This plan was already in place at the time Paul was in Giordano’s class, according to Chandel, and Giordano was aware of this plan at the time of Paul’s death.
The family previously told the Tribune Eagle they were exploring the possibility of a civil suit against the school.
Giordano was released after the hearing without bond. Her next court appearance, set for Nov. 11, is a scheduling conference.
Powell man charged with raping woman
POWELL—Authorities have charged a Powell man, 40-year-old Christopher S. McKinny, with first degree sexual assault, alleging that he raped a woman in a downtown parking lot in June.
At a preliminary hearing on July 26, McKinny’s defense attorney questioned the woman’s account and suggested the encounter could have been consensual, but Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah called the prosecutors’ case “very strong.”
As of Wednesday, McKinny remained jailed in Cody, with bail set at $250,000.
The crime reportedly occurred in mid-June. According to the information gathered by police, the woman left a downtown bar sometime after 1:30 a.m., upset about an unrelated incident.
While walking home, she realized another patron from the bar — later identified by police as McKinny — was “walking behind her, trying to console her,” Powell Police Investigator Chris Wallace said in court of the woman’s account. “A conversation began and the next thing [the woman] remembered was being forcefully ‘bent over’ the hood of a van” in the Mountain West Computer parking lot, Wallace wrote in an affidavit.
The woman reportedly said she “shut down” in fear as the man raped her. She then walked to the Powell Police Department and reported being attacked.
The woman reported that she had effectively blacked out during the assault and was unable to recall some details, Wallace recounted. She also said she didn’t know who had attacked her.
At the July 26 hearing, Deputy Park County Prosecuting Attorney said that DNA evidence “makes it almost impossible for Mr. [McKinny] to not be the perpetrator of this sexual assault.”
A conviction for first-degree sexual assault carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison.
McKinny is set to be arraigned on Aug. 24 in district court, where he will formally enter a plea to the charge.
Cheyenne man sentenced to 51 months for drug trafficking
CHEYENNE—Cheyenne resident Derek Ascherin was sentenced Aug. 1 to 51 months in prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming.
The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.
Ascherin, 30, will also face three years of supervised release and $600 in fees.
Cheyenne Police Department officers contacted Ascherin in October, after receiving a call about a trespasser sleeping in their vehicle. Upon searching his vehicle, officers found “multiple plastic bags with methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.”
He was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
“In total, the defendant possessed approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine and 8.9 grams (82 pills) of fentanyl. Ascherin pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl,” the news release read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.