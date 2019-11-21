CODY (WNE) — Despite continuing discussion about the long-term growth in recreational attendance for Yellowstone National Park, both October visitation and year-to-date totals decreased compared to 2018.
Visitation dropped by about 47,000 people in October of 2019 and the National Park Service attributes some of the decline to 171,339 visits to unplanned entrance and road closures during that period.
“Due to snow throughout the month, some entrance stations and park roads were temporarily closed,” a statement from officials read. “These closures likely contributed to the decrease in visitation.”
At the conclusion of the first 10 months of the year, Park attendance stood at 3,979,154, the first time since 2014 visitation has not topped 4 million by then.
The total visitation last year was 4,115,000.
The summer season has ended in the Park, with most roads closed for the year. The Park will reopen for over-snow use in mid-December.
The November and December attendance totals have yet to be tabulated. Last year, park visitation was 13,849 in November and 22,380 in December.
Similar totals would again put the annual attendance over 4 million.
