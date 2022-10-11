CODY (WNE) — Travis William Rednour, 39, of Cody, was arrested on Sept. 21 for the alleged assault and battery of his pregnant girlfriend, which occurred after she shared the news with Rednour that she was pregnant.
Rednour and the woman have been in a relationship for eight years and share two children, according to the affidavit.
Rednour was charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery by knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
He was also charged with one count of interference with emergency calls by knowingly obstructing, preventing, hindering or interfering with the making or completion of a 911 call by another person.
According to the affidavit, the woman found out she was pregnant on Sept. 17 and when she told Rednour, he began yelling and screaming at her.
“During this time, Rednour was calling [the woman] names and telling her how worthless she is,” Cody Police Officer Trevor Budd wrote in the affidavit.
Rednour left their shared residence at 10 p.m. and returned at 2 a.m. when he resumed yelling and calling the woman names.
The woman told police Rednour was drunk when the incident occurred. She also said Rednour shoved her, pulled her around by the hair on her head and slapped her across the face.
The following day, she reported to the Cody Police Department that she had been the victim of domestic violence.
An arrest warrant was issued for Rednour on Sept. 20. He was arrested on Sept. 21, and was issued a $30,000 surety or cash bond on Sept. 28. His case has since been transferred to Park County District Court.
This story was published on Oct. 10, 2022.
