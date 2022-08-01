Gordon taps Secy. of State Buchanan as a judge
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Saturday morning that he has appointed Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to be a district court judge for the 8th Judicial District, serving Goshen County. That has been his home county.
Buchanan plans to remain in office for now “to fulfill his forthcoming duties and ensure a smooth transition before taking the bench,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
No timeline for him to assume the judgeship has been determined at this point, the governor’s spokesman, Michael Pearlman, wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The appointment was widely expected after Buchanan first announced he would seek a second term as secretary of state, then changed his mind when Judge Patrick W. Korrell announced his retirement.
“Goshen County is once again fortunate to have had outstanding candidates for this judgeship,” Gordon said in the release. “Ed has served the state admirably and honorably as secretary for more than four years. His extensive legal background, his compassion for those in his community, and his passion for the law and our justice system will serve him well as a district court judge in this next chapter of his public service career.”
“I am honored and humbled to receive this appointment from Governor Gordon,” Buchanan said in Saturday’s release. “I look forward to serving the citizens of the Eighth Judicial District and will work diligently to uphold the high standards of the judiciary.
“I would like to assure our citizens that I am committed to fulfilling my duties prior to assuming the bench, both to ensure a smooth-hand secure election cycle and to finalize the many projects integral to the office,” Buchanan said.
Hot water spurs fishing advisory
JACKSON (WNE) –- High water temperatures prompted a Grand Teton National Park fishing advisory, including a recommendation that anglers cease fishing at 2 p.m., when water is likely to heat up to more than 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
Elevated water temperatures are stressful for cold-water fish, including trout, a park press release said.
“Fishing compounds this stress and hampers the fish’s ability to recover when caught and released,” the release said.
Water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days, and the forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions through the weekend.
The park asked anglers practicing catch and release to fish early in the morning, when the water is cooler, and to carry a pocket thermometer to monitor water temperature.
Among the park’s other requests: Play and land fish quickly to reduce exhaustion stress. Gently handle fish and let them recover before release.
“If a fish is exhausted and cannot hold itself upright, and if regulations allow, consider keeping it because the fish’s chance of survival is poor,” the release said.
15-year-old bound over after alleged gun threats
GILLETTE (WNE) — The teenager accused of drunkenly approaching the wrong apartment with a large rifle and threatening the four women inside has been charged and bound over to District Court.
W.A.C. Jr., 15, was bound over to District Court on July 21 after Circuit Judge Lynda R. Bush found probable cause to suspect him of four felony counts of aggravated assault related to allegedly using a gun to threaten four people. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of minor in consumption of alcohol, according to court documents.
He was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. July 13 after Gillette police officers were called to an apartment on Constitution Drive for the report of a man with a gun knocking on an apartment door and making threats.
The caller, 16, said she believed she heard the man outside, later identified as the 15-year-old boy, rack the gun while shouting to be let in and making threats.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived first where he found and detained the suspect.
The suspect told officers that his friend had stolen a bottle of Crown Royal and a case of Twisted Tea from him, according to the affidavit.
Because of that, the 15-year-old then went back into his friend’s residence and took his friend’s gun, a Browning .338. He told officers he thought he was going to his friend’s apartment to confront him about the theft and eventually realized he was at the wrong apartment.
