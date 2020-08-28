LARAMIE (WNE) — A 21-year-old Laramie man, Kobi Vasquez, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery after he allegedly held a loaded gun to two men’s heads Friday night.
Police responded to the area of 4th and Gibbon streets at around 9:40 p.m. after there was a report of three gunshots.
Soon after, police were dispatched to a residence on North Cedar Street, where they met with a man identified in court documents only as T.G.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, T.G. said that he and Vasquez had left The Ranger Bar earlier, and Vasquez drove drunk and, while on Bradley Street, stuck his handgun out the driver side window and fired at least two shots.
Later while driving around, T.G. and Vasquez got into an argument, which led Vasquez to point the handgun at T.G.’s head.
Vasquez then allegedly put a loaded magazine into the handgun and racked the slide to a round, pointed the gun at T.G.’s head and stated “his 9 was going to clap his head.”
Instead, Vasquez drove to T.G.’s residence on Cedar Street, where the pair continued to argue.
When T.G.’s father told Vasquez to leave, Vasquez drew the handgun and pointed at the head of the father and said “I’m going to shoot your ass.”
Instead, Vasquez eventually left in his Jeep after another round of arguing.
Police later found Vasquez’s Jeep on South Hayes Street, where they found Vasquez inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.