JACKSON (WNE) — Poop, as it turns out, may be helpful in understanding how COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is spreading through the community.
"We're currently sending our poop to MIT," Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell said.
Riddell brought up sewage testing as part of a larger conversation about what a phased re-opening of the economy could look like at Friday's community update.
Doing so, he said, would, in part, require having contract tracing capacity and plans to manage cases moving forward. Officials expect a surge may happen when things begin to re-open.
Testing sewage, Riddell said, could be one way to get ahead of that surge because SARS-CoV-2, the specific coronavirus that causes COVID-19, shows up in feces.
"Some studies that have shown surveilling wastewater system influent can actually track the disease," Riddell said.
Wastewater Manager Johnny Ziem found a way to have the county's water tested, Riddell said, "and he very quickly jumped on it, which I think is fantastic."
"The hope is that we can track the levels of coronavirus in our poop and moving forward if we start to see spikes in that level that could be an early signal that we're having a resurgence," Riddell said.
Other innovations are also on the table.
"So stay tuned," Riddell said.
