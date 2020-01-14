CASPER (WNE) — The Natrona County District Attorney’s office is planning to file charges against a Casper woman who had 61 animals removed from her home last week.
“We’re looking into the appropriate charges,” county District Attorney Dan Itzen said Monday.
He declined to comment on the specific charges the office would be pursuing, citing the pending investigation, but said the charges would be in the realm of animal cruelty.
Animal protection officers, also referred to as animal control officers, removed the animals from the home on Thursday. Officers had been notified of an “animal problem” at a home in the county on Dec. 26. When officers arrived, they found dozens of animals in “extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect,” according to a statement issued by the Casper Police Department after the animals were removed.
Officers attempted to work with the homeowner to determine a better plan to care for the animals, according to the statement, but when those efforts failed, officers were granted a warrant to search the home and remove the animals.
Animal control officers recently concluded their investigation into the homeowner and are recommending charges on 61 individual counts of animal cruelty, according to animal protection officer Sergeant Scott Schell. Speaking before Schoell’s comments, Itzen said once the investigation was complete his office would proceed with filing charges against the homeowner.
