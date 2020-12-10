SHERIDAN — A deer carcass lying in the way of a pedestrian or driver is not uncommon in Wyoming. When one accidentally ends up in your backyard or in front of your vehicle, though, what next steps should be taken to dispose of or properly care for the animal?
A sickly deer presented Sheridan resident John Rice with that scenario in early November.
Rice, like many other residents in the city of Sheridan, has deer wander in and out of his yard. This particular deer, however, looked sick and made its home in Rice’s greenhouse. He called Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials and asked them to come check on the sickly deer. When a WGFD employee arrived to the scene, the deer had left the area.
On Nov. 23, the deer died on Rice's property. When he called the WGFD to ask if its staff wanted samples to determine if the animal had a communicable disease, they declined.
“I could have put her out of her misery three weeks ago and saved all that suffering that she went through,” Rice said in a voicemail to The Sheridan Press. “Besides, that deer doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to the state of Wyoming.”
A deer may die through a normal life cycle, because of disease or by a deer vs. vehicle incident, but WGFD officials may not necessarily be responsible for the animal and may not test it for disease based on its symptoms.
When in doubt about a deer death, WGFD Sheridan Region Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt said to call the local WGFD office and they will determine whether they can or need to respond in any circumstance.
In Rice’s case, a WGFD employee responded to his initial call and could not locate the deer, which is often the case based on call volume for WGFD on a particular day or week.
“People should call but understand that it may take a day or so for us to respond, because we could get multiple of these phone calls a day. We try to handle them as they come in,” Schmidt said.
If an animal dies on your property, you do not necessarily have to call and report that, Schmidt said. The landowner may take the carcass to the landfill to dispose of it properly, as is custom with hunters bringing home harvested wildlife to process at home rather than in the field. The proper disposal of a carcass is important in not spreading disease.
This time of year, WGFD officials see a high call volume for wildlife vs. vehicle collisions.
As an example, Schmidt said she heard of three collisions happening within a half hour of each other in the Dayton area Monday night. Due to the early darkness winter brings during the hours typical for working folks’ daily commute home, collisions are more common.
For those experiencing deer vs. vehicle accidents, Schmidt said the issue lies with Wyoming Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies.
“An increase in Wyoming wildlife/vehicle collisions normally occurs in the fall and winter months, partially due to migration and shorter daylight hours,” Cody Beers wrote in a WYDOT press release in 2018 that encouraged drivers to watch out earlier that year due to a wet spring and hot summer.
For those who hit a deer, WYDOT advises slowing down, pulling to the highway shoulder and turning on emergency flashers on a vehicle.
“Don’t worry about the animal,” WYDOT said. “Law enforcement and WYDOT will arrange to have the animal removed from the roadway or shoulder. Tell the dispatcher if the animal is still in the roadway when you’re calling for help.”
If the animal is still alive, do not dispatch it yourself, Schmidt said.
Allow law enforcement to determine next steps for euthanization or release if the animal is not injured to the point of euthanization.
“When in doubt, give a call to the regional office…there are multiple people that could potentially respond to a call like this,” she said.
