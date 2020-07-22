TORRINGTON (WNE) — Former Goshen County Clerk of District Court Kathi Rickard will spend at least the next three years in prison for stealing over $100,000 during her time as an elected official.
Rickard was sentenced to three to six years in the Wyoming prison system by Judge F. Scott Peasely on July 16. Rickard will also have to pay back $125,400.
In a statement to the court, Rickard tearfully apologized to the people of Goshen County as well as her former coworkers.
“The first thing I would like to do is apologize to Goshen County and all of my family, colleagues and friends,” Rickard said. “I’m so sorry. I never meant to hurt anyone. This was the biggest mistake of my life and I never meant to hurt anyone.”
Peasely said Rickard is unlikely to reoffend and doesn’t pose a threat to the community, but imposed the prison sentence because of the violation of that trust.
“You were in a position of trust,” Peasely said. “You were elected, and that carries heightened responsibility to those you serve. Over several years, you violated that trust. You cast a dark cloud over the office you served and your employees, who are now tasked with gaining back trust of the citizens.”
