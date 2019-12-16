RIVERTON (WNE) — Suicides in the county have plateaued slightly since last month, Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen noted in his monthly report last week.
In November, the coroner had documented 13 suicides in the county and had two more under investigation for a pending total of 15, in a spike he called "out of proportion" from last year's Dec. 10 total of five suicides.
One more person has committed suicide since last month's report.
"We have been in contact with some of the prevention organizations and they are well aware of the increase within the county," Stratmoen told the Fremont County Commission as he delivered his report.
Non-natural deaths including the 16 suicides are at 57 so far this year.
Of the remaining 41 non-natural deaths this year, seven were due to homicide and 34 due to accidents.
The number of total deaths - natural and non-natural - for the county stands at 143 for this year, compared with 132 at this point in 2018.
45 of the total were alcohol-related. Stratmoen said alcohol is a leading factor in fatalities for the county from year to year.
25 of all deaths were drug-related. The categories of drug- and alcohol-related deaths share 14 deaths between them.
"Of concern at this point are methamphetamine-related deaths," the coroner read aloud from his report, "which are at 11." 11 deaths related to methamphetamine comprise "the highest number" in the category since 2005, which was when the coroner's office first started tracking drug categories separately.
