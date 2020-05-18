LARAMIE (WNE) — University of Wyoming leadership is seeking membership in the U.S. Council on Competitiveness — a national organization focused on economic development. Inclusion on the council comes with an annual membership fee of $35,000.
Incoming UW President Ed Seidel suggested during the Board of Trustees’ meeting Thursday that the university join the council. He said the move reflects what will be his administration’s focus on economic and workforce development.
“So to me, among other things, this means making sure that the university helps to attract more talent both from inside the state, and out,” Seidel said. “And to provide compelling offerings that prepare students to be productive citizens, and to produce graduates that are really ready to hit the ground running and contribute to the economy of this state.”
The Council on Competitiveness is a nonprofit with the stated aim of growing and improving the United States’ economy, as well as the country’s competitiveness globally. It hosts conferences and makes policy recommendations at the federal level, and has done so since its founding in 1986 by the chairman of the Reagan administration’s Commission on Industrial Competitiveness.
Membership is by invitation only.
“They’re asking because they’d love to have Wyoming involved,” Seidel told the board. “They’ve never had representation from the state, and they need more membership from rural sectors of the country to make sure they develop effective policy recommendations.”
UW’s trustees voted unanimously to approve Seidel’s spot on the council.
