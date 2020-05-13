SHERIDAN (WNE) – Decker Coal Company furloughed 98 miners Friday, adding to the hit taken by workers in the Powder River Basin’s coal industry in recent weeks.
According to a company statement, the workers will be furloughed until May 26. Leonard Wolff, general manager of Decker Coal, said an end date is in sight for the furloughed employees, as the domestic and export customers provided a solid June 1 restart date.
While the mine is located in southern Montana, more than 90% live in Sheridan County and commute to the mine. Wolff said all but two or three opted to receive the expanded unemployment benefits, rather than using accumulated paid time off.
Those employees will all be brought back on to work starting May 28, Wolff said, which differs from other companies unable to give furloughed employees an end date. The company will maintain medical benefits for its employees, as well.
According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the mine had 164 employees in the first quarter of the year and produced just over one million tons of coal.
The furloughs come shortly after layoffs in other mines throughout the Powder River Basin. Navajo Transitional Energy Company laid off 73 miners at Spring Creek Mine, which also employees many Sheridan County residents, in April. In total, nearly 400 miners have lost jobs since COVID-19 reached the area.
According to a report released April 30 by the International Energy Agency projects that energy demand will fall 6% in 2020. The report also indicated that coal will take a particularly hard hit, with global demand projected to fall by 8% in 2020.
