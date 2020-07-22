RAWLINS (WNE) — Bob Lampert, long-time director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC), has announced that he is resigning his position and retiring, according to a Tuesday press release.
Lampert has been director of that agency since November 10, 2003, making him the longest-tenured state correctional agency head in the nation.
“WDOC is an incredible agency comprised of hard-working dedicated public servants who are all reaching for the same goal of making better neighbors out of those who are put under our charge,” Lampert stated while In announcing his retirement. “In comparison to most other state systems, the agency is performing at a high level on all measures, even in the face of increased challenges such as COVD-19 and looming budget reductions, thanks to the efforts of Wyoming’s corrections professionals.
Offenders are succeeding at higher rates than in most jurisdictions in the nation due in large part to the often underappreciated work of corrections staff and contractors in creating a success-oriented approach to incarceration and supervision,” he added.
Lampert is retiring with more than 46 years of corrections experience. He began his career in the Marine Corps in military police corrections in 1974, the release reads. After discharging as an E-6 Staff Sergeant four years later, he joined the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer, retiring 20 years later as a Senior Warden. His career then took him to Oregon where he served as Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent before arriving in Wyoming as Director.
