SUNDANCE (WNE) — The State of Wyoming has completed a transaction to purchase a sizeable chunk of land within the Moskee, near the Grand Canyon area. The acquired land is estimated at around 4349 acres in size, around seven miles east of Sundance.
The now-state owned land is accessible via the Moskee road and varies from steep forested canyons to meadows populated with native grasses and forbs. An estimated 90% is forested and Cold Springs Creek runs through the property.
In 2018, the Office of State Lands and Investment (OSLI) Forestry Division was awarded $6 million via a Forest Legacy Program (FLP) grant towards the acquisition, which has been valued at $11,525,000. The use of this grant means that the BLC must administer the lands in a manner consistent with FLP objectives.
This means a multi-resource management plan must be created to protect and manage resources including soil, water, timber, wildlife, aesthetic quality and recreation. Only uses approved by FLP will be allowed, which means timber harvesting and livestock grazing are permissible, but commercial development and strip mining are not.
The acquisition was originally proposed by the Forestry Division due to the land being within one of the most productive timber areas in the state. The expectation is that the land will produce revenue through grazing and logging, according to Jessica Murkin, Real Estate Analyst for OSLI.
