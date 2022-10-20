CPD arrest man sought on violent charges
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne police early Tuesday arrested a man wanted for multiple violent felony charges, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.
At approximately 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in a vehicle at the Red Lion Hotel on Fox Farm Road.
Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, and the woman were allegedly traveling in a vehicle together and had a verbal altercation, according to the release.
The woman reportedly asked multiple times to exit the vehicle, but Baumstarck refused. He then allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while driving. The woman tried to jump out of the moving vehicle, but Baumstarck allegedly pulled her back and attempted to strangle her.
Baumstarck pulled into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, and the woman reportedly screamed for help. An employee heard the scream, approached the vehicle and opened the passenger door, at which point the woman was able to escape.
Baumstarck reportedly then drove away from the scene.
Officers determined Baumstarck had felony warrants out of Colorado. Officers also completed a probable cause affidavit for strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault, kidnapping and reckless endangering with a firearm.
Later that afternoon, police discovered that Baumstarck was at a residence near the 800 block of West Sixth Street. At 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed him leaving the residence and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Deming Drive and Ames Avenue, the release said.
Baumstarck was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Laramie County jail on the charges listed above.
This story was published on Oct. 20, 2022.
————-
Game and Fish: Foal-killing wolves killed
JACKSON (WNE) — A landowner in the Gros Ventre mountains was issued a permit to kill wolves that had killed livestock, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department official confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Dan Thompson, the department’s large carnivore supervisor, told the Jackson Hole Daily that the wolves had killed two weanling horses. The wild canines also injured three others.
Thompson said it’s rare for wolves, and other predators, to attack horses.
“We don’t see a lot of depredation on horses,” he said. “Especially five.”
Thompson declined to provide more information about where, specifically, the wolves killed the horses, how many wolves were killed, and who the landowner was. He did, however, say that the incident occurred in the Game and Fish-administered wolf Hunt Area 9, an area that includes part of the Gros Ventre mountain range and wilderness.
Game and Fish did not kill the wolves, Thompson said. Rather, it provided a lethal take permit to the landowner, who killed the carnivores after they preyed on the horses. Thompson said the department provides permits when requested by a landowner after confirming that wolves damaged private property.
“We have not verified any further damage nor had reports of damage since,” Thompson said.
A handful of wolf packs live in and around Hunt Area 9, including the Yellowjacket and far-ranging Togwotee packs. Game and Fish officials estimated that both packs contained a minimum of nine wolves at the end of 2021.
Wolves from both packs — and others in the area — were legally hunted that year.
This story was published on Oct. 20, 2022.
—————
Beet farmers rally to honor one of their own
POWELL (WNE) — Lyle Bjornestad, 68, who served on the Western Sugar Cooperatives board for nine years, died Monday following a beet digging accident.
In the midst of the tragedy, his fellow beet farmers determined Lyle’s work would still be done.
Bear May has known Lyle as far back as he can remember. He even attended school with Lyle’s children. When Bjornestad and his son-in-law John Brence began farming beets together, May pitched in to work the fields.
When May heard that a friend and a father figure had passed, he thought of the harvest that needed to be done and Bjornestad’s grieving family.
“I thought, ‘I’m gonna get those beets out so he [John] didn’t have to worry about it,’” May said.
He finished one field with his own equipment when Dan Shumway and fellow farmers began to take notice.
“I went over and was starting to dig and Dan Shumway came over and said he and some others wanted to help out,” May said.
By 6 p.m. that evening, work had begun on all of the remaining crop. The work continued at 8 a.m. Tuesday and was completed by 2 p.m.
It took 27 trucks, two extra defoliators and 78 loads of beets to finish the remaining harvest, which was just over 60 acres.
“I can’t thank the community enough and the family is grateful for them too,” May said. “They want to thank everybody for what happened.”
Rowdy Briggs, a friend of Bjornestad’s, was equally thankful for the community and those who came to finish his old friend’s crop. Briggs said the collaboration of farmers came together in only 12 hours.
This story was published on Oct. 20, 2022.
—————
Johnson County gets emergency info center
BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County will soon have a new joint information center where emergency personnel can inform the media and public in the event of an emergency in the county.
That's according to emergency management coordinator Marilyn Connolly, who applied for and received a roughly $14,000 Wyoming Office of Homeland Security grant to fund the center that was approved by the county commissioners at their meeting on Oct. 4.
"We found this out during COVID, with our COVID response, that we needed to have a place for the media and our public information officers from the different participating agencies (to) come together and work on keeping the public informed," Connolly said.
The new joint information center will be housed in a currently unused conference room at the old county courthouse building, which was strategically chosen because it is not in any floodplain.
Connolly said that the information center will be stocked with equipment such as computer monitors, cameras for video briefings, microphones and an official podium - all of which will be purchased using the grant funding.
"We can do briefings there, we'll be able to put up maps and graphs, and we can video," she said. "So, if we need the commissioners to video a PSA or something, we can do that right there, and I think it'll be a little more effective than what we tried to do during COVID."
This story was published on Oct. 20, 2022.
———
Byron says he won't accept GOP funds
JACKSON (WNE) — Andrew Byron, a Republican running to represent House District 22 in the Wyoming Legislature, said he won’t accept cash from the Wyoming Republican Party.
He also regrets how he filled out its “Platform Pledge.”
State GOP officials, however, said they’re getting ready to mail him a check.
Byron said as much in a statement provided to the Jackson Hole Daily after the Jackson Hole News&Guide, its sister publication, ran a story about his answers to the pledge. His answers obscured his position on abortion and raised questions about his stance on gay marriage. Byron said he is pro-choice and pro-gay marriage.
In September the candidate answered “yes” to every item in the pledge, including questions that asked whether he supported life from “the moment of conception to the moment of natural death” and whether he agreed with the statement “marriage is defined as the union of one man and one woman.”
In an interview with the News&Guide on Tuesday, Byron maintained that he is pro-choice. In a statement sent late Tuesday night, he also said he supports same-sex couples’ right to marry:
Byron also said that he would return any funding provided by the GOP.
His statement came just as state GOP officials told the Daily they were getting ready to mail him a check. The Wyoming GOP’s Central Committee voted to send him $2,000 in September, after Etna Republican and former legislator Marti Halverson advocated backing Byron based on his answers to the pledge.
This story was published on Oct. 20, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.