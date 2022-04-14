Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.