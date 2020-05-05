CHEYENNE (WNE) – COVID-19 has upended the remainder of this school year, and it was looking like a traditional graduation ceremony could be one of its casualties.
But after Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown met with Cheyenne Frontier Days officials Monday afternoon, in-person high school graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for June 12 and 13 at Frontier Park Arena.
Each of Cheyenne’s four high schools are expected to have their own individual ceremonies, spread out over those two days. Brown said that CFD has also offered use of the grounds June 11 as a day of practice and June 14 as an alternative in case inclement weather cancels one of the ceremonies.
Brown is still in the process of finalizing details with principals and county health officials, but said he intends to announce firm dates by the end of this week to allow families time to plan for guests and individual celebrations.
Brown said that he’s spoken with county health officials, who told him that because the CFD arena is so large – it has a 19,000-person capacity – if family units sit together, there shouldn’t be a need for every single person to sit six feet apart.
“Some rows would have people in them, some would not,” said Brown, who estimated they could get between 4,000 and 6,000 observers in the stands and still adhere to public health regulations. “I believe (CFD) is kind of using us as a guinea pig because they may have to do some of that”during Frontier Days, which is still scheduled for July 17-26.
