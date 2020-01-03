TORRINGTON (WNE) – After more than a year of mental health evaluations and debate on Jamie Snyder’s competency, it seems that he’ll have his day in court.
The plea cut-off date has passed and documents filed in the 8th Judicial District show that both the prosecution, led by Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer and Deputy Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg, and Jamie Snyder’s defense attorney, Jonathon Foreman, are gearing up for Snyder’s trial.
Snyder is set to stand trial on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. for the 2018 murder of Wade Erschabeck. He is charged with first degree murder, and if he is found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
The trial will concern the events of May 2018, when Snyder allegedly stabbed Erschabeck in the chest in Fort Laramie. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, an eyewitness to the stabbing alleged Snyder aggressively followed a pickup truck the eyewitness and Erschabeck were riding in to a friend’s house. The eyewitness said the victim approached the driver’s side of the truck Snyder was driving, and said he could tell “Snyder was psyching himself up for a confrontation.”
The witness reported he saw Snyder exit his truck, and that Snyder then “aggressively and very quickly moved around the front of the pickup and stabbed Erschabeck in the chest,” the affidavit said.
Since that time, Snyder has undergone several mental evaluations at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston as well as by an independent evaluator.
