CODY (WNE) — Although the action was neither confrontational, nor controversial, it was somewhat unusual. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission last week endorsed giving away grizzly bears if asked.
Just in case another state, the federal government, an international government, or a Native American tribe requests a grizzly or so, the commission approved a process that could make it happen.
That is, as long as it does not impact local grizzly populations.
Scott Edberg, deputy chief of the wildlife division, made the request for philosophical support for the action called “translocation.”
This would basically be an amendment to existing statutes that allow for Wyoming to assist other entities if they wish to help reestablish wildlife in their historic ranges.
This specifically allows for the transfer of grizzlies.
The oddity here, in the timing at the meeting in Powell last week, is Wyoming does not currently have authority to manage grizzlies in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.
And it does not have the power to donate grizzlies on its own at the moment.
As one point of clarification to a commissioner’s question, Edberg said, “a live one.”
While the new regulation language the commission approved does indicate a willingness to assist other governments, (perhaps for zoos, too) the last words in the paragraph read, “Any translocation of a grizzly bear outside of Wyoming while under Endangered Species Act protections must be approved and facilitated by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.”
