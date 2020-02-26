JACKSON (WNE) — Five months after being sentenced to prison for domestic abuse, Mathew Seals has agreed to pay one of his victims restitution.
During a hearing Friday in Teton County District Court, the judge ordered Seals to pay $75,000 to cover the victim’s medical expenses she endured from his physical violence.
The amount was agreed upon by the victim, Teton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Clark Allan, Seals and his attorney Elisabeth Trefonas after reviewing the victim’s receipts.
“Mr. Seals, the court needs to make a finding that you have the ability to pay the restitution,” 9th Judicial District Judge Timothy Day said. “As soon as the order is entered it becomes a judgment of law. You need to be capable of paying it but not in one fell swoop. Do you agree that you’re able bodied and capable of employment and capable of paying that?”
“Yes, your honor,” Seals said.
In July a jury convicted Seals of eight of the nine domestic violence-related counts he was facing. He then pleaded guilty to another count of felony aggravated assault in a second case involving another victim.
The abuse started in 2011 and continued until 2017, records show.
Despite pleading with Judge Day for another chance at freedom, Seals was sentenced in September to 71/2 to 10 years in prison.
