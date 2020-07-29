RAWLINS (WNE) — Over the past two weeks, a combined total of nearly 1,200 inmates, staff and contract workers among two major Wyoming corrections facilities have been mandatorily tested for the presence of novel coronavirus, the DOC reported in a Monday press release.
This includes Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, which has so far tested 876 people. Meanwhile, the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton has tested 311 people, with no confirmed positive cases.
Results for WSP, however, weren’t as great. As of Monday, the WDOC reports, the Rawlins prison has 15 inmates officially confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. In addition, two WSP staffers as well as seven healthcare contract workers were also confirmed to have the virus.
Mitigation efforts to try and thwart the spread of the disease continue, the DOC said in the release.
“WDOC is closely following the most up to date guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and Center for Disease Control, which includes isolating positive inmates, quarantining positive staff away from the workplace, and plans are underway to conduct facility wastewater sampling in an effort to minimize risk,” the release reads.
The WDOC also said once testing is completed at all WDOC facilities and offices, random testing on 20% of the staff and inmate population will be conducted on a continuous basis and will be adjusted as necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.