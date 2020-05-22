TORRINGTON (WNE) — As high schools around the country grapple with finishing the school year online and prepping for alternative graduation ceremonies, Eastern Wyoming College isn’t seeing as many of those who would usually be first-time students next year expressing interest.
That was the word Tuesday from Roger Humphrey, vice president for student services during his report to the EWC Board of Trustees.
“For (fall 2020), the numbers are considerably lower than we’ve had in the past,” Humphrey said. “Many institutions in the state are in the same boat. The impact of COVID-19, in the short term hopefully, has impacted our applications.”
The 2018 fall semester had the greatest number of applications filed at 580. As of April 15, EWC had received 484 applications for next fall, roughly a quarter of normal, he said.
“Normally we get 70 to 90 new applications per month” at this time of year, Humphrey said. “From March 15 to April 15, we received 21. We’re hoping we’re going to get a bump, once things settle down, in July and August.”
Overall, enrollment numbers – incorporating both new and returning students – are on pace with previous years. Most of the students returning to EWC next year are from across the college’s multi-county service area.
There are still about 90 students out there from the current year who are eligible to return to EWC in the fall but haven’t completed their registration yet, Humphrey said.
“We’re visiting with high school students,” he said. “They’re not really sure what they’re going to do, where they’re going to go. They’re really uncertain, trying to finish their high school career, and about what college campuses are going to look like in the fall.”
