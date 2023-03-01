Wyoming’s average gasoline prices down slightly more than 2 cents
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.93 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Leyva changes pleas to fewer charges
PINEDALE (WNE) — At what would have been his Feb. 21 pretrial conference before a rapidly approaching March 13 trial, Nicholas A. Leyva, of Daniel, changed his pleas to two felony assault charges.
Leyva has been in custody since his Aug. 21, 2022, arrest, after he and his his husband Dr. Buck Wallace had a domestic dispute about their pending divorce, according to court records.
Leyva was charged with aggravated assault and battery for a striking injury to the head with an unidentified object, aggravated assault and battery with a foot on the throat, felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanors of domestic battery, property destruction and breach of peace.
Sublette County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich later added a felony charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Leyva pleaded not guilty to all of the charges at his 9th District Court arraignment before now-retired Judge Marv Tyler. The case was assigned to newly appointed Judge Kate McKay, who heard Leyva’s changed pleas of no contest on Feb. 21.
Melinkovich proposed the plea agreement, filed Feb. 14, saying if Leyva pleaded guilty or no contest to one charge of aggravated assault and battery plus the strangulation charge, the county attorney would ask Judge McKay to dismiss the other charges. These pleas are “cold”– meaning Leyva was not offered reduced sentences and Leyva’ attorney Alex Freeburg and Melinkovich will argue for appropriate sentences before Judge McKay at an as-yet unscheduled sentencing hearing. The only concession in the plea agreement is that sentences would run concurrent, or at the same time.
Contractor charged with fleecing homeowner on construction project
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas independent contractor has been bound over to state District Court on a charge of defrauding a homeowner of more than $27,000 that was supposed to be used for work on his home.
John Joshua Frausto, date of birth 1979, was bound over from Converse County Circuit Court to District Court on Feb. 15 to face trial on the single felony charge.
If convicted, he faces up to $10,000 in fines and 10 years in prison.
According to the police affidavit filed with the court, Frausto – operating under the business name Blue and J Custom Remodeling Inc. – allegedly accepted a $27,372 advance payment from Wes Morris for work to be done at his home.
The check was cashed in March 2021 and deposited into an account that was closed sometime before October 2022.
In mid-November 2022, Morris told investigators that Frausto was to start work on the project by May, 2021, but by June he stopped answering phone calls or e-mails and had not begun any of the work promised under the contract that was signed on the same day as the check was written.
An arrest warrant was issued for Frausto in November 2022 when the charges were initially filed in circuit court. Frausto is out of jail on bond pending further proceedings in district court.
Prosecution defends deputies’ drug search
PINEDALE (WNE) — In response to a public defender’s motion that deputies illegally searched the home of Tanner C. Moceika, of LaBarge, before he was charged with felony possession of meth, the state replied the Feb. 20, 2022, warrantless search was justified.
Looking at the same video, the defense and prosecution reached very different conclusions.
Public defender Rachel Weksler’s Feb. 6 motion to suppress the “illegal search” and resulting charge argues that Sublette County deputies Danielle Cooper and Krystal Mansur went by Moceika’s Marbleton home in their separate vehicles, saw his door cracked open and “pushed the barely cracked door open and proceeded to search the residence without a warrant.”
In his Feb. 21 response, Sublette County Deputy Attorney Adrian Kowalski asks 9th District Court Judge Kate McKay to deny the defense motion to suppress the evidence gathered against Moceika.
“The deputies announced their presence and knocked on the door,” Kowalski wrote. “The door seems to have opened further upon being knocked. At this time, Deputy Cooper observed ‘pipes’ in plain view.”
Kowalski referred to the “emergency aid exception” if there is a reasonable belief of an emergency that requires their “immediate action.”
The door was open in the middle of a winter day with snow on the ground; no one responded to their repeated announcements; the owner’s car was parked; no lights were on; meth pipes were in plain sight and the “house was in a state of disarray.” Potential emergencies might have been a burglary, home invasion, medical emergency or drug overdose,” Kowalski said.
Their entering the home “was justified” under this exception, Kowalski concluded.
Judge McKay ordered the motion to suppress hearing for March 9 at 10 a.m.
