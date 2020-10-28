CHEYENNE – A mask mandate for Laramie County could be finalized as soon as later this week, county public health officer Dr. Stan Hartman told the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health during its special meeting Tuesday.
The order, which was first requested by the board last week in response to spiking active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Laramie County, resembles one already approved this summer in Teton County.
If approved by State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, the order would require residents to wear masks when inside any retail or commercial business, when obtaining health care and when using public transit. Staff members of those businesses would also be required to wear face coverings.
During discussion of the order, Hartman said the current situations in neighboring states and across Wyoming, where COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record highs this week, were unnerving to local health officials. He pointed to Casper’s main hospital nearing maximum capacity as an example of where Cheyenne Regional Medical Center could soon find itself.
“What we’re worried about, if trends continue, is exhausting the resources of (CRMC),” Hartman said. “We don’t want to have to get into situations where we have to make some very, very unpleasant decisions about treatment.”
While some businesses in Laramie County are already requiring mask use among patrons, many others are not, Hartman said.
“Because of the rise in cases, we feel that it is in the best interest of public safety to have an order, such as the one that will hopefully be signed this afternoon, to make the practices uniform throughout the county,” Hartman added.
The order has been under review at the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office. After review there, Harrist will have the chance to sign the order, marking the final step in the approval process.
Hartman was hopeful the process to get the mandate enacted would be quick.
“I would hope to have a final version perhaps even before end-of-business today, and if not today, then tomorrow,” Hartman said Tuesday. “In terms of when we roll it out, we need to make sure that certain key community members get a chance to look at it and get their questions answered ... then, in terms of actually rolling it out, I would hope within the next few days, after everyone gets a chance to get a preliminary look at it.”
The order will include several exemptions, Hartman said, including for those with medical conditions that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering and for those inside faith-based organizations. Some details remain to be seen, however, since the order had not been made available to the public as of Tuesday afternoon.
The decision to issue a mask mandate comes as COVID-19 case numbers in Laramie County have continued to skyrocket.
Wyoming’s largest county had 572 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon, compared to 381 a week ago and 268 two weeks ago. Only Albany County, with 630, had more active cases as of Tuesday.
Laramie County’s positivity rate has also continued a steady rise.
Over the last two weeks, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that have come back positive has increased from 5.88% to 7.24% as of Friday. Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, told the board that health officials would like to see that number around 2%.
Both locally and statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 complications have also climbed to an all-time high this week. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was reporting 21 hospitalizations as of Tuesday – up from 16 patients for much of last week. Five of those patients are on life support.
Before October, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at CRMC had never been above six, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Health.
During his discussion of the order, Hartman also pushed back on “a lot of misinformation and disinformation out there about masks.”
“This is a highly contagious disease that is transmitted person to person through the air in small droplets. … What the masks do is they interrupt the flow, the velocity, the rapidity with which they move through the air,” Hartman said.
“There’s really no debate about this in the serious medical and scientific literature: Masks protect both the person wearing the mask and people around that individual. Most of the spread of this virus is by people who have few, if any, symptoms.”
The meeting was attended virtually by 100 people, the maximum number allowed by Zoom.
Other community members and elected officials were unable to access the public meeting due to the meeting platform reaching capacity.
Several participants submitted questions on how the order would be enforced, an aspect Hartman acknowledged would be “a bit of a challenge.”
“I look at it the same way I look at speed limits: you can break speed limits left and right and probably not get caught very often,” Hartman said. “But a couple of things can happen ... you can have an accident, or you could get a ticket. So in terms of widespread consistent enforcement, resources just aren’t there at this time.”
“But nonetheless, it is a valid legal public health order, and we hope that everyone will look at it and take it seriously.”
Local officials supportive of order, business community divided
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr was largely supportive of the order, stating she was onboard with anything to avoid reimposing on Wyoming businesses the more restrictive measures that were in effect this spring.
“What we don’t want to see, in my opinion, is to have the economy set backward,” Orr said. “If that takes wearing a mask while you’re inside until you’re seated, and you’re served ... if it can keep the economy going, that’s important.”
She noted several cases around Cheyenne have put a dent in businesses’ workforces, with many having to quarantine due to likely exposure.
Her concern for local businesses was echoed by Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm, who said he supports doing “whatever we can without going backward toward shutting things down.”
“I don’t want to see that happen, so if something as small as wearing a mask can potentially help, I’m willing to support that,” Malm said.
“When people are masked, especially in small businesses that might have five to 10 employees, if you have a positive case within your business, you’re less likely to lose all of your employees to quarantine or to possible sickness, allowing you to keep your doors open and your employees employed,” he added.
Both officials acknowledged that enforcement of a mask mandate in Laramie County could be difficult, but they were hopeful that most residents would be willing to comply.
“This really is an effort to inform and engage the public to just do what’s right for the community,” Malm said. “With the enforcement piece, we’re not going to see police out walking stores and attacking people for not wearing masks or citing people for not wearing masks.”
It remains to be seen how compliant businesses will be in this area. In a survey of more than 800 local business managers and employees, 54% of respondents said they were against a county-level mask mandate, while 46% were in favor of it.
Though the survey, administered by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, reflects a broader split in the community, chamber CEO Dale Steenbergen said his members were also worried about the details of the order, which was not available for review prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
“Our biggest concern right now is that if they’re moving forward with this order, our businesses need some time to be able to respond right if you’re going to require signage and require employees to have masks and all of these different things,” Steenbergen said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time to get that done.”
In an email sent to members Tuesday afternoon, Steenbergen said the chamber has requested some time between the final approval and the enactment of the order, “so that business can respond to the requirements without suffering any further interruption.”
