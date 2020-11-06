Almost 1,000 new laboratory-confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported around the state Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 917 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, as were 79 new probable cases.
When combined with 303 newly reported recoveries, the numbers left the state with 6,288 active cases of coronavirus, an increase of 693 over Thursday.
Albany County became the state’s first county with more than 1,000 active cases with 1,007 on Friday. Laramie County had 960; Natrona County had 912; Campbell County had 865; Fremont had 454; Park had 352; Sheridan had 265; Weston had 171; Sweetwater had 167; Lincoln had 153; Platte had 150; Goshen had 138; Teton had 120; Uinta had 102; Converse had 93; Carbon had 82; Big Horn had 64; Crook had 61; Johnson had 57; Washakie had 54; Sublette had 35; Niobrara had 14, and Hot Springs had 12.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every county in Wyoming except Niobrara reported new laboratory-confirmed cases, with two, Albany and Park, reporting more than 100 — Albany with 141 and Park with 110.
Weston County reported 90 new cases, due largely to an outbreak at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp. The Department of Corrections reported that its testing on Oct. 26 revealed 80 new cases among 73 inmates and seven staff members.
The growth brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 13,871.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 79 to total 2,534 since the pandemic began. A probable case is one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the disease.
However, the number of people to recover from probable or confirmed cases since mid-March crossed the 10,000 mark on Friday as 303 newly reported recoveries pushed the total to 10,012.
