Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6

Albany: 1,007

Big Horn: 64

Campbell: 865

Carbon: 82

Converse: 93

Crook: 61

Fremont: 454

Goshen: 138

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 57

Laramie: 960

Lincoln: 153

Natrona: 912

Niobrara: 14

Park: 352

Platte: 150

Sheridan: 265

Sublette: 35

Sweetwater: 167

Teton: 120

Uinta: 102

Washakie: 54

Weston: 171

Total: 6,288

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6

Albany: 1,666

Big Horn: 266

Campbell: 1,381

Carbon: 338

Converse: 244

Crook: 147

Fremont: 1,557

Goshen: 205

Hot Springs: 51

Johnson: 99

Laramie: 1,723

Lincoln: 347

Natrona: 1,603

Niobrara: 6

Park: 807

Platte: 136

Sheridan: 769

Sublette: 162

Sweetwater: 642

Teton: 889

Uinta: 424

Washakie: 169

Weston: 240

Total 13,871

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6

Albany: 173

Big Horn: 32

Campbell: 119

Carbon: 37

Converse: 139

Crook: 13

Fremont: 228

Goshen: 36

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 45

Laramie: 526

Lincoln: 67

Natrona: 423

Niobrara: 23

Park: 93

Platte: 71

Sheridan: 188

Sublette: 49

Sweetwater: 39

Teton: 33

Uinta: 118

Washakie: 19

Weston: 54

Total: 2,534

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6

Albany: 826

Big Horn: 226

Campbell: 631

Carbon: 291

Converse: 286

Crook: 98

Fremont: 1,313

Goshen: 97

Hot Springs: 48

Johnson: 85

Laramie: 1,281

Lincoln: 258

Natrona: 1,102

Niobrara: 15

Park: 545

Platte 53

Sheridan: 686

Sublette: 175

Sweetwater: 510

Teton: 800

Uinta: 437

Washakie: 127

Weston: 122

Total: 10,012

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.