JACKSON (WNE) — Nearly a month after Grand Teton National Park reopened its gates to the public, three park visitor centers will unlock their doors Tuesday for the first time this year.
On Monday, park officials announced the Tuesday openings of the Moose-area Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, the Colter Bay Visitor Center on Jackson Lake, and the ranger station and “welcome center” at Jenny Lake. There will be no cap on numbers of people admitted into the buildings at any one time, but park spokeswoman Denise Germann said that the centers’ operations will be different and that she’s telling people “to come with their patience.”
“We are using stanchions within the visitor centers,” Germann told the Jackson Hole Daily. “There may be a line of people waiting to talk to someone. We’re not limiting the people, we’re just organizing and structuring the people in a way that’s both safe for visitors and employees.”
Grand Teton’s three visitor centers are the first large visitor centers to open in Teton County.
In Yellowstone National Park, visitor and information centers located within Teton County include Grant Village, West Thumb, Fishing Bridge, Madison and Old Faithful.
Yellowstone public affairs employees authorized to speak to the press were unable to be reached for an interview Monday afternoon, but an attendant answering the phone at the Albright Visitor Center in Mammoth said that all of the park’s visitor centers remain closed, though plans are to open them “sooner rather than later.”
