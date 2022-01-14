The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by almost 900 on Friday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 1,127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 355 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 594, leaving the state with 4,428 active cases, an increase of 888 from Thursday.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 824; Teton County had 620; Natrona County had 595; Fremont County had 360; Albany had 353; Uinta had 285; Sweetwater had 250; Campbell had 231; Sheridan had 213; Lincoln had 112; Park had 98; Carbon had 92; Converse had 68; Johnson had 55; Goshen had 53; Sublette had 43; Platte had 37; Washakie had 32; Crook had 29; Weston had 27; Big Horn and Hot Springs had 21, and Niobrara had nine.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 126,468 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state. Of those, 120,452 have recovered.
