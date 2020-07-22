Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 22

Albany: 32

Big Horn: 19

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 27

Converse: 2

Crook: 2

Fremont: 82

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 102

Lincoln: 22

Natrona: 27

Niobrara: 0

Park: 31

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 6

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 45

Teton: 64

Uinta: 32

Washakie: 4

Weston: 2

Total: 520

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 22

Albany: 67

Big Horn: 29

Campbell: 77

Carbon: 30

Converse: 19

Crook: 9

Fremont: 380

Goshen: 9

Hot Springs: 11

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 268

Lincoln: 48

Natrona: 155

Niobrara: 1

Park: 84

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 31

Sublette: 12

Sweetwater: 188

Teton: 198

Uinta: 182

Washakie: 40

Weston: 4

Total 1,864

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 22

Albany: 8

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 19

Carbon: 19

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 58

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 124

Lincoln: 22

Natrona: 27

Niobrara: 1

Park: 10

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 9

Sublette: 6

Sweetwater: 13

Teton: 36

Uinta: 42

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 424

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 22

Albany: 43

Big Horn: 14

Campbell: 82

Carbon: 22

Converse: 28

Crook: 7

Fremont: 346

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 20

Laramie: 288

Lincoln: 48

Natrona: 154

Niobrara: 2

Park: 63

Platte 4

Sheridan: 34

Sublette: 15

Sweetwater: 154

Teton: 169

Uinta: 192

Washakie: 36

Weston: 2

Total: 1,745

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.