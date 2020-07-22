The number of coronavirus patients to recover since the illness was first detected in Wyoming grew by 51 on Wednesday, helping push the number of active cases in the state down by two.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said of the 2,288 people to contract coronavirus since the first case was recorded on March 12, 1,745 have recovered.
The recoveries include 1,417 among patients with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases and 328 among those with probable cases.
The increase of 51 in recoveries outpaced the growth in confirmed and probable cases of 50 seen on Wednesday.
The department said 34 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded in the state Wednesday in 11 counties.
Teton County saw the largest increase in cases at eight.
Since the pandemic began in March, the total number of people to test positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday was 1,864, an increase of 34 from Tuesday.
Fremont County continued to have the highest cumulative number of confirmed cases at 380; Laramie County had 268; Teton County had 198; Sweetwater County had 188; Uinta County had 182; Natrona County had 155; Park had 84; Campbell had 77; Albany had 67; Lincoln had 48; Washakie had 40; Sheridan had 31; Carbon had 30; Big Horn had 29; Converse had 19; Johnson had 18; Sublette had 12; Hot Springs had 11; Crook and Goshen had nine; Platte and Weston had four, and Niobrara had one.
The number of probable cases went up by 16 to total 424. A probable case is defined as one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The recoveries pushed the number of active cases in the state down by two for a total of 520, including 424 laboratory-confirmed cases and 96 probable cases.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 102, followed by Fremont County had 82.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Although 25 Wyoming residents have died as a result of the virus, two of those patients were living in Colorado at the time they were diagnosed with the illness and they were not counted as confirmed cases in Wyoming.
