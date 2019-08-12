CHEYENNE (WNE) — The court case of a Cheyenne woman who was the passenger in a high-speed chase and shootout in Cheyenne was bound over to Laramie County District Court on Friday at her preliminary hearing.
Chasity Jacobs, 19, appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday in front of Circuit Judge Denise Nau. She is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree accessory to murder, reckless endangering with a firearm and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
At the hearing Friday, Jason Moon of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation testified to the facts of the case. Jacobs' DNA was found on some of the guns involved in the shooting, according to testimony.
According to court documents and Moon's testimony:
Jacobs and Childers were arrested May 3 after a high-speed chase and shootout along Interstate 25 and throughout downtown Cheyenne. Childers was allegedly driving a stolen 2016 Toyota Camry and reached speeds of about 115 miles per hour during the chase. When the chase went through downtown Cheyenne, the speeds were around 64 mph.
Throughout the chase, multiple shots were fired at a Wyoming Highway Patrol cruiser and a Cheyenne Police Department cruiser, striking both vehicles several times. The chase ended near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on East Pershing Boulevard after Childers was shot by Cheyenne Police Department officers involved in the chase.
During an interview with law enforcement, Childers allegedly told them Jacobs hadn't fired a gun, and he was responsible.
