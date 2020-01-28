CHEYENNE — Career and technical education teachers might have to work an extra 20 hours a year at an externship. That’ll happen if the Wyoming State Board of Vocational Education’s current plan for how to spend the federal Perkins V grant is approved.
But not everyone is happy about the idea.
“It takes away our local control,” Brynn Tinker, a vocational agriculture teacher at Lyman High School in Uinta County, said Friday during a public comment period of the Wyoming State Board of Education meeting.
The board first convened as the Wyoming State Board of Vocational Education to hear public comment, like Tinker’s.
The teacher externship is one component of how Wyoming proposes to implement Perkins V on the state level. Perkins V is a 2018 federal law that allocated $1.3 billion to career and technical education at the secondary and post-secondary level. Wyoming was awarded $5,037,372, but before the state can access that money, it first has to approve a plan for how to spend it over the next four years.
The externship portion of the plan drew the most scrutiny during Friday’s meeting. It would require full-time career and technical education teachers, of which there is a statewide shortage, to work a total of 100 hours every five years “in a business and industry setting” at a rate of $35 per hour.
“I work an 11-month contract, and to be told that I now have to work an extra week, between conferences and externships, is overwhelming,” Tinker, the Lyman High School teacher, said. “It’s extremely frustrating when my part-time job is ranching, and I’m not allowed to use those hours.”
Michelle Aldrich, state director of career and technical education, said that’s the point of the externship. “The idea is to get them out working with industry and finding out how other people do it, not necessarily thinking that because they’ve always done it that way, that it’s the best practice.”
Moreover, “Career and technical education moves very quickly, and it turns on a dime based on business and industry,” Aldrich said. “If we are educating students based on what we learned in college, we are doing them a disservice, and we’re wasting their time.”
Enter the externship, which is designed to, among other things, “expose the teacher to new techniques, procedures, skills and equipment being used in the industry.”
Aldrich said the intent behind the externship is part of the state’s broader goal to prepare Wyoming’s future workforce and give them the opportunity to work with “the best, latest and greatest material, techniques and information.” In theory, at least, if teachers are learning new industry skills through an externship, they’ll be able to impart it on their students.
Representatives from the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Contractors Association praised the idea of the externship.
“Our industry is changing so rapidly,” Lauren Benford, vice president of the contractors board, said. “We’re such a unique, but small state. We have to eliminate the silos we have.”
Robert Hill, a construction teacher in the Natrona County School District, said he likes the idea and thinks the externship “will benefit our kids immensely if the teacher understands what content they need to teach.”
But the concept of an externship itself is not the issue, said Scott James, the director of federal programs for Albany County School District 1. The problem with the plan in its current form is that it puts “an additional burden on a specific group of educators.”
While 100 hours over five years “doesn’t sound like much,” James said, “it’s in addition to their other work and expectations.”
The wide variance in public comment left some members of the Board of Vocational Education with questions.
“My concern is about the mandate,” said Sue Belish, vice-chairwoman of the board. “I think this is valuable. I do. But I do think there would be teachers out there who already have a ranch and a full-time job.”
Trustee Ryan Fuhrman asked what kind of “flexibility” the board has in modifying the externship parameters.
“We’re not locked in,” Aldrich responded.
The state is still in the midst of drafting the plan, which will include digesting feedback from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. The state must submit its plan for final approval by April 15.
