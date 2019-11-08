RIVERTON — A Casper woman was arrested Monday evening in Fremont County after a high-speed chase through the town of Shoshoni.
No one was injured in the incident, but Mary Brewer, 31, of Casper, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving while under the influence, and speeding.
Fremont County undersheriff Mike Hutchison said Brewer had been the subject of a drunken driving report Monday evening.
“Someone had called in and complained (about) a black passenger car traveling at an estimated 120 mph … on Wyoming Highway 789 just north of Riverton,” Hutchison said Tuesday.
Later, he said, Brewer pulled her Hyundai into the parking lot of the B & K Shoreline Stop west of Shoshoni.
A deputy arrived there soon afterward looking for her, but witnesses at the scene said she had just left the area headed toward Shoshoni. They also said she had driven through a highway right-of-way fence.
The deputy “caught up to her fairly quickly,” Hutchison said, and “she took off and accelerated” to almost 115 mph. Her speeds were varying, Hutchison said, but he wasn’t sure how fast she was going when she entered the town of Shoshoni.
The chase continued outside of Shoshoni for about four more miles before Brewer finally stopped, Hutchison said.
“Luckily it didn’t end in a crash,” he added.
