CHEYENNE — More than a year after the traffic stop that suspended two Colorado truckers’ license to operate their business, the couple in question is still pursuing legal challenges and trying to get their license to operate reinstated.
But they are still disputing the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s requests for more information, under the advisement of a lawyer that previously represented them.
Last month, Adrian Moreno and Ulises Meza-Pelayo told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle about a commercial inspection carried out on their vehicle by WHP Lt. Dustin Ragon on the side of northbound Interstate 25.
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo were driving a pickup truck, with a gooseneck trailer attached, carrying two more vehicles that they say they were hauling to Moreno’s aunt in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Ragon’s inspection yielded nine commercial violations, including two out-of-service violations, making the couple unable to acquire commercial insurance and suspending their ability to operate. Since then, the couple has been unable to run their business while they pursue legal options to get the license reinstated.
They alleged that Ragon’s inspection was unwarranted, as the two of them were not operating commercially.
Furthermore, the couple, who are both Mexican-American, also allege racial bias against them by Ragon.The Highway Patrol denied these allegations, saying that an internal investigation found no wrongdoing on the part of Ragon.
In a letter dated July 31, 2023, Highway Patrol Maj. Karl Germain sent a letter addressed to Moreno that detailed some of the findings of the investigation WHP made into the stop. Germain also asked Moreno for more documentation to prove that these vehicles belonged to his aunt and that they were not driving commercially.
“Please offer documentation that the pickups being hauled on June 1, 2022, were not for your personal use,” the letter read. “... We would be happy to review it and make adjustments if needed.”
The letter also addressed the racial bias claims made by Moreno and Meza-Pelayo.
“You indicated that Lt. Ragon had conducted the racially motivated traffic stop, therefore conducting an illegal traffic stop,” Germain wrote.
Moreno and Meza-Pelayo, who ran A& U Enterprises together, have disputed many of the facts presented by the Highway Patrol in the case.
However, a U.S. Department of Transportation lawyer that Moreno and Meza-Pelayo retained previously advised them not to submit any other documentation, stating that the burden of proof was placed on the Highway Patrol and not the drivers.
“That’s where I reference back to the two letters that the attorney I hired wrote to the Highway Patrol,” Moreno told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “What that means now is they (say that they don’t) have a burden of proof to support their charging documents.”
Both Highway Patrol leaders and Moreno/Meza-Pelayo dispute where the burden of proof lies. The basis and findings of Ragon’s stop, the letter states, prove that they were operating commercially and make the stop valid. The couple argues that because the stop was unwarranted, the agency needs to nullify the violations put on their account.
Audio from the initial call to dispatch that Ragon made prior to the stop was obtained by the WTE.
In it, he states that he observed the trailer without a license plate. Moreno and Meza-Pelayo said they were skeptical of this, because prior correspondence from the Highway Patrol stated that Ragon was traveling the opposite direction down I-25 at the time of the stop and used a break in highway dividers to pull them over, meaning that he wouldn’t have been able to observe their missing plates before deciding to pull them over.
