Elected officials should make permit decision
From the Aug. 16 Cody Enterprise:
It should come as no surprise that the building permit for the proposed temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fiasco is still up in the air.
Most likely the matter will be tied up in the court system for months, if not years, with a judge making a decision one way or the other and that decision will likely be appealed.
We are grateful Cody Mayor Matt Hall stepped up and halted the issuance of the permit last Friday.
That wasn’t because he believed the wrong decision was made – that is a different issue. We don’t know why Hall made that decision.
But a decision as weighty as the proposed site for the temple and the strong opposition to it should not be placed on the shoulders of an appointed board (the city’s planning and zoning board) or on hired officials such as the city planner, the city manager or the city attorney.
Under the present scenario, those unelected and hired personnel have a tremendous amount of power and authority, but zero accountability.
The mayor and city council members have been elected to represent the best interests of the people who chose them. If the majority of the citizenry feels those elected officials didn’t serve their constituents’ best interest, the voters can toss them out of office in the next election.
Without a doubt, the city of Cody needs to clarify and update its procedures and bylaws for the issuance of building permits.
Park County already has a better system as evidenced by the decision made on the Buck Creek subdivision in 2022.
The county P&Z and county planner gathered the information, but the commissioners had to make the final, controversial decision.
A judge will most likely have to decide if the Cody Master Plan carries the weight of a law or is a guideline and whether the mayor and council have the authority to overrule a board they appointed.
Whatever happens, the final decision on the building site permit for the LDS temple should not have to be determined by a judge or by unelected appointees or hired employees.
A decision that impacts much of the city should only be made by elected government officials chosen by the residents of Cody to secure and protect their interests.
— John Malmberg
Don't punt parking
From the Aug. 16 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
We don’t have enough parking.
In recent development and transportation conversations, this refrain has become clear.
Land comes at an extreme premium in Teton County, and especially in the town of Jackson. The highest and best use of acreage is never for parking, until the lack of it obstructs housing density, small businesses and transportation requirements of the future.
Last week’s public meeting about the development of the Virginian RV park into roughly 150 units of community housing presented a familiar struggle to fit parking spaces for more than 200 required vehicles under the current parking mitigation requirements. We either can build more housing units or sacrifice units for vehicle storage.
After numerous studies the Town Council has not prioritized parking as an issue on its two-year work plan, but the town and county elected officials jointly should put this issue back atop the list of planning priorities. Long-term problems like parking and transportation require long-term planning, funding and execution.
A missing ingredient for parking management is multistory parking structures in key locations around the valley.
Stilson acts as a great West Bank location for Teton Village commuters, and it could only stand to gain by adding a parking structure. This is also true with existing surface lots of meaningful acreage like Home Ranch. Perhaps the largest potential lies in public/private parking structures at large retail stores: Target, Smith’s, Albertsons and the Hoback Sports/Staples/Dollar Tree building.
From a dedicated airport shuttle to park-and-ride opportunities for START Bus routes to Teton Village during winter months, town streets simply don’t provide ample year-round, 24-hour options for car storage. Oftentimes privately owned store parking lots are used by resort skiers and riders who are trying their best to get to Teton Village by bus or carpool.
Parking structures come at a huge upfront cost. But they provide covered parking during the snowy months while reducing both the need to plow snow and perform maintenance on ground-level surfaces. Investing in public transit is usually a far more efficient solution, but the rural nature of our area that’s heavily reliant on single vehicles makes transit solutions in our small road network even more challenging.
The carrot-and-stick approach to mass transit can only work holistically. START has made huge progress in expanding local service and commuter routes to Teton Valley, Idaho and Star Valley, along with microtransit within East Jackson. Our future transportation solutions must involve high-occupancy-vehicle lanes and moving people, not just vehicles. Providing free parking in the town of Jackson has consequences. Without permitting or understanding which vehicles belong to whom, it’s very difficult to understand the flow of vehicles and respond with better management techniques.
Let’s not stifle future workforce housing with parking obstacles. Long-term housing requires parking spaces. If we don’t offer a parking space with a family’s workforce rental or ownership unit, it’s impractical for the average Jackson household. Metropolitan solutions like car sharing programs may be part of the answer, but they may not be practical given our rural culture of a vehicle for every licensed driver.
We’re fortunate to have great staff working on transit planning and mobility hubs (the new name for parking lots). The community has planned for “town as heart” commercial zoning and residential density, for which parking is essential if we expect residents and visitors to continue staying in town limits and frequenting downtown businesses. If parking is a major hurdle to progress in building dense workforce housing and enhancing transit solutions, it’s time for the town and county to roll up their sleeves and focus on this vital issue.
Driving back to school
From the Aug. 16 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
It is once again time for the kids in Weston County School District No. 1 to head back to school, and the News Letter Journal thought it would be appropriate to remind everyone of the importance of being mindful of extra activity around the schools.
While school doesn’t officially start until Aug. 22, parking lots are already active with teachers and sports practices beginning. With the extra traffic comes a need for due diligence when driving in the areas.
Not only should drivers be aware of extra automobile traffic, students will also be traveling on bike and foot to and from school. While students should be aware of traffic and use appropriate crossings, it is always important to make sure we keep an extra eye out while driving.
To help everyone be a little more safe this year, we have provided some back to school transportation safety tips from the National Safety Council.
Walkers
• Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available; when on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.
• Before you cross the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming.
• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing and always cross streets at crosswalks or intersections.
• Stay alert and avoid distracted walking.
Bike riders
• Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in a single file.
• Come to a complete stop before crossing the street; walk bikes across the street.
• Stay alert and avoid distracted riding.
• Make sure your child always wears a properly fitted helmet and bright clothing.
Bus riders
• Go to the bus stop with your child to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus.
• Teach your child to stand 6 feet (or three giant steps) away from the curb.
• If your child must cross the street in front of the bus, teach him or her to walk on the side of the road until they are 10 feet ahead of the bus; your child and the bus driver should always be able to see each other.
Driving your child to school
• Stay alert and avoid distracted driving.
• Obey school zone speed limits and follow your school’s drop-off procedure.
• Make eye contact with children who are crossing the street.
• Never pass a bus loading or unloading children.
• The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them to safely enter and exit the bus.
Teen drivers
• Teens crash because they are inexperienced; practice with new drivers every week, before and after they get their license.
• Set a good example; drive the way you want your teen to drive.
It is our sincere wish that everyone has a safe and happy school year, and avoid any possible mishaps.
Why a raid of a Kansas newspaper matters in Worland, Wyo.
From the Aug. 17 Northern Wyoming News:
Did you see the news over the weekend? Did you pay attention to the attack on the First Amendment? It did not come from politicians or the government but rather from law enforcement.
According to a story from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and more than 30 news media organizations are condemning last week’s police raid of Kansas’s Marion County Record during which law enforcement officers seized the newspaper’s electronic newsgathering equipment and reporting materials.
The Reporters Committee reported, “According to news reports, the Marion Police Department executed a search warrant at the Record’s offices and at its publisher’s home last Friday as part of an investigation into allegations of identity theft and illegal use of a computer. The Record’s owner and publisher said the raid happened after the newspaper contacted the police department about information it had received from a source, suspecting that the paper was being “set up.”
Per the Reporters Committee, the “letter urges Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody to immediately return any seized equipment and records to the newspaper; purge any such records retained by the police department; and initiate a full, independent, and transparent review into the department’s actions.”
If you have not read any news reports you should. The newspaper had been doing research into two rumors about a public official and a business owner and ultimately opted not to publish stories on the matters.
They were raided anyway.
I do not have a fear of being raided by our local law enforcement but it does not mean that something like that could not happen here, depending on who is serving as chief, sheriff or mayor. Marion, Kansas, has a population less than Worland, Wyoming.
Raids like the one on the Marion County Record are meant for one reason only — to intimidate and silence newspapers. It is an attack on our First Amendment, our rights for a free press and our rights for free speech.
Many who read this editorial on a weekly basis know that I have championed the First Amendment. Noting that it is first for a reason.
I have done things like the Marion County Record, researched information from a caller, and weighed it with motives from the caller, whether the caller was anonymous, weighed the information against what could be substantiated by other sources and weighed it against the public’s right and need to know.
Some stories are published, some are not.
I have told many a reader over my 30-plus years in journalism that we do not publish rumors and innuendo, despite the fact that we would probably sell more papers.
I have been crosswise with public figures, even having one mayor tell me not to publish someone’s letters anymore (not here in Worland). He did not like the person’s opinion about things the city government was doing. I had to remind him letters to the editor were opinions and people had a right to their opinions whether they lived in the city or not and whether he agreed with them or not.
We ultimately agreed to disagree and at least he was able to vent.
I never felt threatened that he would retaliate in anyway.
I did have a county attorney, upset with an editorial I wrote years ago, refuse to grant any interviews after that and thus I had to wait for court records for all my information. He may not have wanted to talk to me, but he could not keep public records from me.
Even with him I did not fear any further retaliation.
So why does an attack on a newspaper matter?
Newspapers ask the tough questions, they keep governing boards honest. I have written before how sometimes boards need reminding about public records and public meeting laws. Those reminders are not just for us, but it is for you the public. Those laws are not meant only for the media, but they are for the public, to ensure the public’s business is kept public.
One sad note in the Marion County Record raid story is that the co-owner of the newspaper, Joan Meyer, was so upset by the raid at her home, at the age of 98, she died a day later.
Bill Garber, founder of Interlink, a newspaper circulation software company that the Northern Wyoming uses, sent out the following statement to everyone in the Interlink family, including us:
“When I read this story that you have no doubt also read, likely more than once, I thought of you. Each of you. Especially again in learning of the death of Joan Meyer, the 98-year-old co-owner following the raid on her house as well as the offices of the Marion County Record. Joan and her son Eric and staff are part of the Interlink family, truly one of us.
“In 1980 after degrees from two notable journalism schools, Michigan State University and Ohio University, and teaching for a decade along the way, I helped create Interlink to specifically bring essential technology to businesses bringing essential journalism to communities across America.
“What a journey! It is so inspiring to be here with you today as we rally together to support community journalism, in the face of the Marion County Record being attacked, and the loss of the 98-year-old co-owner Joan Meyer.”
What happened to the Marion County Record matters. It matters to you and me. An attack like that on a newspaper is an attack on the First Amendment and attack on our freedoms.
It matters.
— Karla Pomeroy
Good to see student center construction progressing nicely
From the Aug. 15 Powell Tribune:
There’s still a long way to go, but it was nice to drive by the Northwest College campus recently and see the structure of the new student center emerge high above the ground.
It’s fitting that as a new semester looms, so, too, the project at the vast construction site in the middle of campus is now a big presence, and a reminder to students, faculty and staff that a new student center is, hopefully, just a year away.
The pace of the work is impressive considering the incredibly wet spring we had, where it seemed for a while the rain was a daily event. It was only in early May that I remember being out there to witness NWC board members, administration and local and state dignitaries dip ceremonial shovels into fresh soil.
That day came just after demolition of the old student center was completed and work was just beginning on the foundation of the new structure.
President Lisa Watson said at the time that it would be important for students to be able to see progress as they go about their days. This year, it’ll be hard to miss the progress.
“Projects like this create persistent energy and we’ll keep that persistent energy going,” Watson said during the event. “Show students we’re doing good work they can benefit from in the future.”
Obviously, for the freshmen walking by, future students, faculty and staff it will be an exciting taste of what is to come in the next school year. But even for those sophomores and others set to leave after the current school year, hopefully they’re proud to be alums of a school looking to continue improving the quality of the campus.
And I know a pretty campus is far from the only thing that makes a good school, but it’s a place many students will spend years walking around. I’ll never forget my morning walks through the trees and around the old buildings at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, or later looking out from an old brewery turned student center to view the skyscrapers of downtown Denver during my time at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
I remember the first time I happened upon the Northwest College campus and feeling surprised at such a pretty campus being tucked away in Powell, as well as a sense of nostalgia for the college campus I had once roamed.
So, instead of grumbling about a big construction site, hopefully we can all look with excitement and anticipation at the future student center of the Trappers.
— Zac Taylor
First day of school
From the Aug. 17 Thermopolis Independent Record:
The first day of school for many local students is Wednesday, August 23.
Yes, it’s that time of year again for parents to get their children ready to head back to school. After purchasing new clothes, supplies, pencils, notebooks, and all the usual gear, students and their families prepare their hearts for the next level of education.
The kids get to reconnect with their friends, make new ones, and meet new teachers. It’s an exciting time and can be stressful.
If we can encourage the students that these new experiences can have great rewards, we can lessen the burden of returning to school. Being ready practically and emotionally is essential.
But, let’s not forget the joy of an education. Students get to learn new subjects and learn to overcome greater challenges. There is much opportunity for personal growth and knowledge.
Safety is also important. Be sure to remind your students to look both ways when crossing the streets and follow the instructions of crossing guards or other authorities. Drivers, be on the look out for students traveling to and from school.
Let’s look to the bright new future of the school year and discover amazing, new great things.
WTE offers thumbs up and down 8-19-23
From the Aug. 19 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Committee right to reject ‘Don’t Say Gay’ parts of parental rights bill
UP to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee for rejecting portions of the Parental Rights in Education bill that would have set limits on what teachers could teach in their classrooms.
With a 6-6 vote, the committee decided not to advance the most restrictive portions of the legislation, which was based on the Florida law that has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents. Before that vote, Wyoming Legislative Service Office Operations Administrator Tania Hytrek provided the committee with legal analysis that included how the bill may end up being challenged on grounds such as protected speech, due process and equal protection.
For example, a student could challenge the law for preventing them from completing a class assignment (such as a family tree) or keeping them from saying anything in class about their family structure. “While students do not ‘shed their constitutional rights’ to free speech at the school door, the rights of students must be applied in light of the special characteristics of the school environment,” Ms. Hytrek wrote in her memo to the committee.
We have no major problem with the remaining portions of the bill that advanced to the November committee meeting. It prohibits school districts from keeping any student’s education and health records from their parents or guardians and requires districts to notify them of all health care services provided to a student. (It can be argued, however, that it prevents students with restrictive home lives from turning to trusted teachers or other school staff members to disclose things like gender identity, sexual activity or assault, pregnancy, etc. We also don’t love the opt-in system for questionnaires or health screenings, since it compromises the validity of the results by not including all students.)
Our only frustration comes from the fact that more than three hours was spent on this legislation, when it wasn’t supposed to be an interim topic for the committee at all. Instead of discussing K-12 mental health, as the agenda called for, this topic bumped it to the November meeting. In a state with the worst per-capita suicide rate, that’s disappointing.
More people need to speak out in opposition to racist comments
DOWN to those in Cheyenne who continue to make it uncomfortable for racial minorities to live in the capital city.
The latest troubling example of blatant racism was shared by Jhun Vinluan, owner of the Nipa Hut Filipino restaurant that closed its doors last Saturday. In a letter to the community that was shared with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle before the eatery shuttered, Mr. Vinluan shared that some people have yelled racist comments at him and his employees, with one of the worst being “go home, crazy, stupid terrorist Asian.”
The irony is that Mr. Vinluan is a veteran of the U.S. military. But even if that weren’t the case, his experience is just one more example of how a few bigoted people have decided that it’s OK to share their views in a threatening manner.
From children of Black airmen at F.E. Warren Air Force Base being called the N-word to the airmen themselves being told at gunpoint that “We don’t want your kind here,” Cheyenne in 2023 is feeling more like 1923.
This kind of behavior is unacceptable. If you see and hear it, say something and encourage that person to learn what it’s like to be a minority in this country. And even if you don’t witness it firsthand, say hello and offer other kind words to those who may be on the receiving end of such blatant racism. Because the best ways to fight such ignorance is with education, support and love for our neighbors.
American Legion Post 6 baseball team represented Wyoming well
UP to the American Legion Post 6 baseball team for making it to the semifinals of the American Legion World Series, held this year in Shelby, North Carolina.
Not only is it the first time a Legion baseball team from Wyoming has advanced to the World Series, the Cheyenne team overcame a tough 4-0 loss to open pool play in order to advance. Throughout their six days in Shelby, they overcame multiple challenges and continued to push themselves to achieve at the highest level.
The Sixers may not have come home with a championship title, but we applaud the players, coaches and supporters for the way they represented Cheyenne and the rest of the state at this prestigious event.
LCSD1 should be ashamed of pricing groups out of use of facilities
DOWN to Laramie County School District 1 for pricing small athletic programs and city leagues out of the use of district facilities.
While we realize that costs have risen and the state’s largest K-12 district feels that state revenue hasn’t kept up, there’s no reason to jack up rates as much as they have. For example, the Capital City Athletics swimming club is being charged $37.50 per hour, which LCSD1 says is to cover “electricity, chemicals, restroom use, supplies and additional cleaning that may be needed from the use of the pool and facilities.”
And in March, the Wyoming Storm basketball program unexpectedly received a bill for more than $3,000 for gym use. That caused the organization to divert funds from tournament fees, travel costs, jerseys and equipment, according to a board member.
Even the city of Cheyenne, which has traditionally traded use of its golf courses and softball fields for use of LCSD1 gymnasiums, has had trouble coming to an agreement with district officials.
We encourage district administrators and the LCSD1 Board of Trustees to revisit their fee schedule and come up with something more reasonable. After all, these are public facilities, and they should be available to as many members of the public as possible.
As kids head back to school, please slow down and pay attention
UP to the American Red Cross, Laramie County School District 1 and the ForMak nonprofit for working to raise awareness of the need for motorists to be alert and avoid accidents that result in injury to a child as classes resume this Thursday.
Through news releases, interviews with the media and volunteers holding signs on the first day, these organizations are all focused on safety. Now, we need drivers to do the same.
Regardless of whether you’re in a school zone or not, put down the cellphone, take your foot off the accelerator, keep your eyes wide open and your brain engaged. You never know when a child may dart into the street, and you don’t want to be the one responsible for their injury or death.
If you’re a parent, remind your children that they, too, need to be alert and extra careful when walking to school, departing from the bus or crossing from a parked car to the school building. Use crosswalks, look both ways and avoid distractions.
If we all stay alert and travel cautiously on weekdays, we can have a successful, safe school year.
David Adler: John Marshall: The great chief justice transforms the court
Two centuries after his service to the United States as chief justice of the United States, virtually no one doubts John Marshall’s preeminent status in America law. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, widely regarded as deserving of a seat on a judicial Mount Olympus, observed, “If American law were to be represented by a single figure, skeptic and worshipper alike would agree without dispute that the figure could be one alone, and that one, John Marshall.”
President John Adams, who nominated Marshall to be chief justice, reflected years later on the importance of his decision. “My gift of John Marshall to the people of the United States,” he said, “was the proudest act of my life.”
Chief Justice Marshall transformed the Supreme Court, elevated the independence and reputation of the judiciary, cemented the union and defended and preserved the supremacy of the federal government. He was, to be sure, an expounder of the Constitution, but he was more than that, as he rendered its provisions and clauses into a living, breathing constitutional law, one that could be adequate to the needs of a young nation and its citizenry. President James A. Garfield captured his importance. “Marshall found the Constitution paper and made it power. He found a skeleton, and he clothed it with flesh and blood.”
Marshall’s unique, likely indelible status in American law is literally carved into the Supreme Court chamber in Washington. The north and south walls of the chamber present two marble panels in which there is carved a procession of great lawgivers. There are 18 figures, but only one is there because of his work as a judge, and only one is an American. That one is John Marshall.
Marshall is depicted among historical figures who created and shaped the law in their countries and communities: scholars such as Sir William Blackstone, who wrote a magisterial three-volume study in the mid 1760s, Commentaries on English Law; Hugo Grotius, the Dutch analyst recognized as the father of the Law of Nations; and others, much more familiar to Americans, including Moses and Hammurabi. It is Marshall and not a delegate to the Constitutional Convention such as James Madison, who is featured as the great lawgiver in our nation.
Such was Marshall’s influence on the development of American constitutional law that we may fairly say his fingerprints are all over our Constitution. He wrote roughly half the court’s 1,106 opinions during his 34 -year tenure, still the longest in our history. He wrote 40 of the 64 opinions in constitutional law cases, dissenting only eight times. Marshall truly led the court during his years as chief justice.
Marshall transformed the court from a lowly institution into a truly co-equal branch of government. He did this in large measure by ceasing the court’s practice, modeled after the English approach, of issuing seriatim opinions, that is, each judge writing his own opinion. When Marshall was appointed to the court in 1801, he introduced the idea of issuing “the court’s opinion,” a single decision that Marshall, as chief justice, assigned the announcement of which to himself. This new practice created an institutional voice, a single judicial ruling on the case before the court, with the happy result of strengthening the high tribunal by unifying it with an authoritative voice.
This important innovation, perhaps his most important structural change in the conduct of the court’s business, generated newfound respect for the Supreme Court justices. The word was out: this court would command attention when it delivered its decisions. The days of Supreme Court nominees who declined appointment in favor of positions or even jobs in their states, seemed a thing of the past. A Supreme Court nomination was coveted by attorneys.
Chief Justice Marshall believed it was his responsibility to educate a populace untutored in constitutional law and principles. His opinions sought to legitimate the court’s role in the scheme of governance, an extremely important function as the court wrestled with controversial issues affecting the country, including resolution of the legal tensions surrounding questions of state versus federal authority. His opinions would read like state constitutional papers, providing deep, but accessible, explanations of constitutional principles which, when applied to the facts of a case, seemed to drive, logically, to a conclusion that reflected concise, cogent thinking manifested in elegant expression and writing.
It was the Marshall court that first exercised the power of judicial review, hammered home, repeatedly, the theme of the supremacy of the federal government, rejected state sovereignty in favor of popular sovereignty, the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to review decisions made by the highest state courts, the meaning of the Contract Clause, the Commerce Clause and a slew of other constitutional provisions.
Chief Justice Marshall’s constitutional opinions resembled state papers. They were comprehensive and compared favorably to the Federalist Papers. The difference was his opinions constituted the law of the land.
How can we explain the enormous influence that John Marshall wielded in the development of our constitutional jurisprudence? Who was this famous man, the most famous of our Supreme Court Justices? What was he like as a person, and what formed his personality and character? We address these, and other questions, next week.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
