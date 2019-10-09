AFTON (WNE) — Lincoln County Commissioner Robert King says the commissioners have insisted Rocky Mountain power change the location of the proposed high power line that will run through the Cokeville area.
Right now there is a line that is south of the town and the power company has suggested running one to the north. King says there just doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of sense in the proposed plan.
“As we looked at that alignment and looked at the permitting involved there,” King said. “It looks like they’re going to be going through some private properties, some pivots, sage grouse core areas.”
He says this plan will totally encircle Cokeville with power which then will not make the community very attractive.
He says after a meeting with the Bureau of Land Management they learned there were some changes in rules to power lines. Originally it had to be 1,500 feet apart, but now it is only 200 feet.
“Well that allows them to put it down to the south… where the existing line is,” King said. “We’ve asked them to do exactly that.”
He says the BLM has not yet done the cultural review they have to do on that north line.
“I think there’s a really good chance of getting that line moved to the south in the existing corridor,” King said.
He also says Rocky Mountain Power is heavily investing in infrastructure right now, so the current line project has been put on hold.
