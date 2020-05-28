CHEYENNE —- Six of Wyoming’s largest rodeos, including the iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days, will not be held this year, Gov. Mark Gordon has announced.
Gordon, during a news conference Wednesday, said organizers for all six rodeos had determined it would be impossible to hold the events and observe social distancing guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.
While the rodeo events themselves could be safely held, other related activities such as street dances, parades, concerts and beer gardens could not be put on without raising concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, he said.
“Holding these events without the night shows, parades and carnivals just wouldn’t be the same,” he said. “Simply having these (rodeo) events doesn’t guarantee that people will come or if they do, that they won’t get sick afterwards.”
In addition to Frontier Days, the events canceled included the Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous, Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, Cody Stampede, Sheridan Wyo Rodeo and Laramie Jubilee Days.
If the rodeos were to proceed without the companion events, attendees could be disappointed by the experience, Gordon said.
“To proceed in these uncertain times would be touch and go at best and could quite possibly compromise the events’ ability to hold a rodeo next year,” he said. “A bad experience could do enormous harm to Wyoming and these events’ reputations.”
Gordon said state officials met for six weeks with rodeo officials to determine if some way could be found to keep the events running as originally planned. He stressed the state did not order the cancellations.
“In the end, going off half-cocked, in the collective minds of everybody up here, wouldn’t be worth it,” he said. “This coronavirus thing sucks. There are no two ways about it.”
Tom Hirsig, president and CEO of Frontier Days and a spokesman for all six rodeos, echoed Gordon’s sentiment that holding the rodeos without the accompanying events could hurt attendance in the future.
“Each celebration has its own components that make them special,” he said. “These events have worked for years to build these incredible brands that are iconic. When you consider social distancing eliminating many core pieces of your event, your event becomes very common.”
Hirsig also noted that rodeo officials were concerned for the health of volunteers who make up much of the labor force for all of the rodeos.
“Many of our volunteers are part of that at-risk population or have family members that are part of that population,” he said. “Risking their health is something we are not willing to do.”
Also of concern was the possibility that a new outbreak could be sparked by people gathering for the events, Hirsig said.
“One of the worst things we could do is cause our state to go backwards in the recovery process,” he said.
Gordon noted that under the state’s public health rules that are set to take effect Monday, smaller rodeos can be held.
The rule that had limited gatherings to fewer than 25 will be changed to allow outside gatherings of up to 250, as long as social distancing guidelines are met.
“Even though this day seems like it has gone a bit awry, I am optimistic about Wyoming’s future,” he said. “We are moving forward, we are going to see rodeos like the Hulett Rodeo.”
