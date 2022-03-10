GREYBULL — As Wyoming lawmakers attempt to redraw the boundary lines of House and Senate districts based on census data, county clerks across the state are hanging on every twist and turn, fearful of the impact on the communities that they serve.
Big Horn County is among the counties likely to be most impacted by the process known as redistricting, which happens once every 10 years. It has more official municipalities (nine) and special districts (53) than any other county in the state.
While emphasizing that she and her office would make whatever plan the legislature approves work, Clerk Lori Smallwood left no doubt about her preference, telling Gov. Mark Gordon during his appearance in Greybull that the House’s 62/31 plan is a far better solution.
The House’s plan would add one Senate district and two House districts.
Fearing that it could be viewed as an expansion of government, the Senate adopted a different plan, one that retains the current 60/30 split.
On Monday, the House rejected the Senate's plan. A joint committee will now attempt to craft a compromise between the two.
“The census numbers are incorrect and we all know it,” Smallwood said at Thursday’s gathering. “The towns know, and everyone in this neck of the woods understands, that we are having population growth — our population is not shrinking.
"I don't like the thought of growing government either, but it might not be a bad thing in this situation because the data we are using is incorrect.”
Gordon acknowledged the difficulties of conducting a census in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic and his sense that Wyoming “was one of the places people wanted to come to,” which doesn’t correlate either with a declining population in the Big Horn Basin.
Gordon said he was thankful for the input, that the 62/31 plan had been “pretty well vetted” and that he'd heard the 60/30 plan, "because of all the changes, was going to be difficult for clerks to administer elections.
"Another problem I heard was that in the Big Horn Basin, there were a lot of counties bumping up against the (deviation) ceiling, which would put (the Senate plan) at risk anyway." Smallwood concurred.
"Our deviations are really fragile," she said. "We worked for months on it - the principals of the 60/30 plan - and there was no way to get deviation across the state to where it needed to be."
The House plan, she said, "seemed like a fantastic solution,” adding it "made a lot of sense" to the clerks and committee members who'd spent six months trying, without success, to come up with a 60/30 plan that would work for everyone.
Smallwood predicted that in a county like Big Horn, the 60/30 plan "would have a very large impact on our voters and poll workers — who are almost impossible to get anyway."
While the clerk's office doesn't conduct special elections for all of the special districts, it does a large percentage of them, plus the nine municipalities.
"Our elections and ballots are pretty complex," she said.
Currently and in both of the proposed plans, Big Horn County has three House districts and two Senate districts.
"This is actually more than some areas of the state and we are fortunate," said Smallwood in a followup interview this week. "Our legislators all work well together and do their best to represent all of the Big Horn Basin even if it isn't in their district. Our legislators have all been approachable and responsive, which reinforces our citizen legislature and why it is important to protect our representation and help ensure they have manageable districts to serve."
The confusion for voters and poll workers, Smallwood said, comes in when legislative boundaries change and they cross other special district boundaries.
"The biggest concern usually happens on the edges of these boundaries where
you could have cemetery, school, fire and conservation districts all converge in an area and then a funny legislative line that puts a small amount of voters in an area that gets a very specific, identifiable and unique ballot which could make that population more easily identified and negate some of their voting privacy. This has always been a concern in areas like Emblem.
"My biggest concern with the 60/30 plan is that it creates some additional splits in Basin and Greybull which affect the in-town and out-of-town ballots. It will take some extra training of those election judges to ensure voters receive the correct ballot when they come to vote this election season. I am fortunate to have very dedicated and committed poll workers who take this work seriously and do an excellent job. I am confident we will overcome any hurdles new boundaries may create because of our wonderful staff and poll workers."
Smallwood said the 60/30 plan would also put most of the Big Horn County House districts below the 5% plus or minus deviation.
"We would be a target for anyone or any group who may wish to challenge the constitutionality of their representation and the one-man, one-vote principles. Most of our three house districts in the proposed 60/30 plan are at about -6.1% deviation."
Smallwood said she views the cost of adding three legislators now as “an investment in our representation for the longer term because these boundaries are in place for the next 10 years."
The deviation concerns would also be eliminated by the 62/31 plan, she said.
“I want to ensure our rural areas receive the representation at the state level we deserve, and I think the 62/31 plan does a better job of helping protect that,” she said.
This story was published on March 10, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.