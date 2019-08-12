LARAMIE (WNE) — The Albany County Commission approved the issuance of $5.6 million worth of bonds this week to fund an expansion of Laramie Regional Airport.
Six banks bid on the bonds, which will ultimately be split by five banks. More than half of the bonds have been sold to Laramie banks.
“I continue to be amazed at the levels at which this kind of debt can get sold,” said Todd Bishop, CEO of Kaiser Wealth Management, which was contracted to sell the bonds. “I think part of that is due to the fact that there is a scarcity of Wyoming tax-exempt bonds. We’re a small state. There’s not that many out there for our in-state banks to purchase.”
The county has an average fixed interest rate of 2.08% for the bond issuance.
The county will ultimately be reimbursed by the $7 million that’s earmarked for the expansion project out of the new Special Purpose Excise Tax, commonly known as the sixth-penny tax, that was overwhelmingly approved by Albany County voters in August 2018.
Bishop estimated that, if the airport waited until all its sixth-penny revenue came in to move forward on the project, the cost of the project would be “probably double” in that time frame.
The expansion of the airport comes amid record-breaking growth in 2018.
The airport saw more than 32,500 passengers in 2018, around 3,500 more than the previous record set in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.