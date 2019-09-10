RIVERTON (WNE) — Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the the death of a 31-year-old Fremont County man who was found deceased Aug. 31 in his cell at the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander.
In an official statement, Fremont County Sheriff's Office officials reported that the man died of an apparent suicide.
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen, who is investigating the death with the FCSO and the Lander Police Department, did not confirm that officially at the time.
"I'm not going to comment on that since it's still under investigation," he said Wednesday. "I prefer to wait until everything is in."
He would not release the man's name but said an autopsy has been completed.
An obituary published Thursday provided information on a 31-year-old man named Ty Wolfname whose date of death in Lander was listed as Aug. 31.
Stratmoen said his official report would be available in the coming weeks.
FCSO records indicate Stratmoen's agency responded to the death just before 3 p.m. that day on Railroad Street in Lander, which is the location of the detention center.
