CASPER (WNE) — Defendants have forfeited more than $200,000 in connection with civil proceedings that have targeted Mexican fast-food restaurants in Wyoming and Colorado, a spokesman for the Drug Enforcement Administration said Friday.
Although the proceedings — which have targeted bank accounts that authorities say show the restaurants laundered drug money with falsified invoices — remain largely sealed by a judge’s order to keep secret details of a parallel criminal case, the spokesman said on Friday that among the people forfeiting money was Jose Aguilar-Martinez, who ran a Colorado Springs, Colorado, food supplier alleged to be at center of the scheme.
David Tyree, special agent in charge of the federal agency’s Wyoming office, told the Star-Tribune by phone Friday that he could not specify how much of the money had belonged to Aguilar-Martinez, whom Tyree referred to as the investigation’s target.
According to prosecutors’ filings, the owner of El Potosino — Aguilar-Martinez — would provide money from drug sales to the restaurants, which would then deposit the money into restaurant bank accounts. El Potosino would then issue falsified invoices for ingredients and supplies to the restaurants. The restaurateurs would then pay El Potosino for items that the restaurants never actually received, according to the government. When El Potosino deposited those checks in its accounts, the money would then appear legitimate.
Among restaurants named in the civil case are Rodolfo’s Mexican Grill in Cheyenne, Rolando’s Mexican Grill in Cheyenne and Almanza’s Mexican Food in Laramie. An attorney for the restaurant’s owners has said his clients strongly denied wrongdoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.